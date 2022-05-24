Sheep gets 3 years in jail for killing woman in Africa

The sheep had headbutted Chaping repeatedly, breaking her ribs. (Image credit: @PromoterBoxing/Twitter)

A sheep in Africa's South Sudan has been sentenced to jail for three years after it was found guilty of killing a woman.

According to a report in Sundan's Eye Radio, the animal was taken into police custody earlier this month after it attacked and killed 45-year-old Adhieu Chaping. The sheep had headbutted Chaping repeatedly, breaking her ribs. She had died immediately.

Police spokesperson Elijah Mabor Makuach had told the media ahead of the trial, "The ram attacked by hitting her ribs and the old woman died immediately."

“The owner is innocent and the ram is the one who perpetrated the crime so it deserves to be arrested then later on the case shall be forwarded to customary court where the case can be handed amicably," he added.

But, the owner Duony Manyang Dhal also has to pay something called 'blood compensation' to the victim's kin. He was ordered to give up five of his cows to Chaping's family.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes