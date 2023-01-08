Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal follows this investment model while judging pitches

Shark Tank India: Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, was a judge on the show. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @AnupamMittal)

Shark Tank India judge and founder, CEO of Shaadi.com Anupam Mittal has moved on from the 'T5' model of investment that he popularised after the first season of the business reality show. Now, Mittal has formulated 10 points to consider or his 'T10' model before investing in any business.

Taking to social media, the "Shark" listed his framework for investment.



My T10 Investing framework ... free mein

Early Stage - Team , TAM, Timing, (cap)Table

Later Stage - Traction, (economics) Take Rate, Tech IP/Moat, Threat of Competition, Threat of Substitutes & Tax & Regulation

— Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) January 5, 2023

"Much of it is common-sense," Mittal wrote. "I've simply stitched it up in a framework so it becomes easy to remember and refer to."

Team chemistry is of utmost importance to Anupam Mittal. He also revealed that when it comes to team members, he finds more than three to be worrisome.

While explaining what Total Market or "Tam" means, Mittal had explained in an episode of Shark Tank India, “How big can the potential market be for this product? Meaning, if I put in 10 lakhs today, am I one day going to make 10 crores?” A product or service is only as good as its scalability across a wide market of potential customers, he explained. For Mittal, it is important to understand if the market ready for a product like that he is looking to invest in.

Pointing out the factors that come into play at the later stage of investment, Mittal said that he focusses on traction, (economics) take rate, tech IP/Moat, threat of competition, threat of substitutes, and tax and regulation.

The "Shark" also clarified that the T10 model of investment is only his view and should be taken as an exercise rather than a lesson.

"Just to be clear, these are simply my views and I am often and abundantly wrong. That's the thing about startup investing... you can framework it all you want but instinct and luck have a large role to play. In fact, some of my co-sharks have a better record than me, thus far, so treat this more as a fun exercise to share and learn rather than a lesson in investing," he wrote on LinkedIn.

