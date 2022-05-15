Shark Tank India: Sippline founder takes a subtle dig at Ashneer Grover | Watch

Popular as a harsh critic, former BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover is also an inspiration for many contestants who participated in Shark Tank India.

Business reality show Shark Tank India had its brutal moments with the "sharks" trashing pitches that they didn't like. One of those moments was experienced by Sippline founder Rohit Warrier.

The company makes drinking shields for glasses and Warrier had incurred the wrath of Ashneer Grover.

“Bhai kya kar raha hai yar tu (Brother, what are you doing)” was the former BharatPe CEO's reaction when Warrier finished pitching his product. Grover even questioned how the idea appealed to Warrier and added that it’s the worst product that he has ever seen in his life. “Mereko bhagwan utha le ye itna ganda product hai (This is such a bad product that I wish God would take me now, ” he had said.

Warrier had to leave Shark Tank India without any offer from the Sharks.

Now, in a recently posted video, the Sippline founder is seen to be taking a sublte dig at Ashneer Grover while explaining the use of his product.

A few seconds into the video, Warrier uses a line similar to what Grover had used in the show: "Hey Bhagwan, utha le mujhe (Oh God, take me now)." He, however, quickly added that he was kidding.

Popular as a harsh critic, Grover is also an inspiration for many contestants who participated in Shark Tank India. Two of them recently handed him a thank you note.

Rakhi Pal and Saurabh Mangrulkar, co-founders of EventBeep, an online community for college students, had won investments from Grover and two other judges on the show.

“You have not just been a shark but a hero and inspiration for millions,” the team said. “No amount of thank you is ever going to be enough.”





