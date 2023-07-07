Shankar Mahadevan shares video of Hungary hotel manager's Indian classical music performance. Watch

The hotel manager was a student of Indian percussionist Trichy Sankaran. (Image: Shankar Mahadevan/Instagram)

Taking a trip is just a magical feeling both for the heart and mind. And if you happen to get a surprise on a trip, the feeling multiplies. Well, something similar happened with Shankar Mahadevan too. The music maestro was on a trip to Hungary and the hotel manager surprised him by singing Indian classical music. Yes, you read that right.

Mahadevan took to Instagram to share a video of the same. In the clip, the hotel manager named Kornel Magyar can be seen giving a short performance of what he learned in Indian classical music. “Can you believe that we are in Hungary and the manager of this amazing hotel is a student of Trichy Sankaran ji?” Mahadevan can be heard saying in the background.

“So lovely getting surprises in the most unexpected places! So nice meeting Kornel our hotel music manager! What an amazing rhythmic phrase!” read the caption of the post.



The internet was mighty impressed by Kornel’s talent and praised him in the comments section.

“This gentleman proved it once again that Music has no language and barriers,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Just proves music only has one language nothing to do with religion or the colour of the person.”

Even Anushka Sharma reacted to Mahadevan’s post and dropped two emojis.

Trichy Sankaran is an Indian percussionist, composer, scholar and educator. The 80-year-old “mridangam vidwan” has been called a "doyen among the percussionists of India".