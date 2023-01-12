Shah Rukh Khan, with signature pose, unveils Hyundai Ioniq 5 at Auto Expo 2023

Shah Rukh Khan unveiling the Hyundai Ioniq 5 at the Auto Expo 2023. (Image: RupNgh_dilse/Twitter)

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric SUV at the Auto Expo 2023. Khan, who is the brand ambassador of Hyundai, wore a black suit and posed in his signature arms spread pose, fan clubs sharing photos of the actor show.

Khan has been associated with Hyundai for 25 years and had begun the association with the South Korean automaker with Santro.

Hyundai’s journey towards becoming the country’s second-largest automotive manufacturer began on the back of the humble Hyundai Santro, a tall, mass-market hatchback challenging the monopoly of the Maruti 800 and the Maruti Zen.

In one video shared by the fan clubs, Shah Rukh Khan is seen singing a few lines from his Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge classic “Tujhe dekha to ye jaana sanam” to roaring applause.

The price for the Ioniq 5 – Hyundai’s flagship EV was announced starting at Rs 44.95 lakh. The car can be booked for Rs 1 lakh on Hyundai’s website.

Hyundai is offering the car with a variety of warranty packages which includes unlimited kilometre warranty up to three years, along with roadside assistance and a five-year or 140,000 km warranty. The battery gets a solid eight-year warranty. Introductory prices (Rs 44.95 lakh) will be available only for the first 500 customers.