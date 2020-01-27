ScientistSisodia trends on Twitter after AAP minister defends poor water quality

The AAP minister justified the unhealthy water quality stating the water coming out of taps during off timings would be muddy and unhealthy due to the slug and waste that would be sucked into by the motor
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is being trolled on Twitter for the alleged reference he made to the laws of physics to defend the poor quality of water supply in the national capital.
When the senior Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader was questioned about the deteriorating quality of water supply in his area, instead of answering he enquired what time residents turn the taps on.
He explained that if residents turn on their taps during the time of water supply, clean water would flow out.
He added that the water coming out of taps during off timings would be muddy and unhealthy due to the slug and waste that would be sucked into by the motor. “If you run your motor after the supply hours, physics states that it will suck in all the waste...It is not scientifically possible to ensure otherwise.”
Delhi mei saaf paani dena scientifically possible nahi hai~ #ScientistSisodia
Teacher: A car which gives mileage of 7 kmpl has 10 litre petrol. What will happen after driving 70 kms.
Student: Engine will be filled with dirt.
T: How?
S: It will suck dirt from petrol tank.
T: Sisodiye! tu parents ko leke aa. #ScientistSisodia
HC Verma after listening to Scientist Sisodia:#ScientistSisodia pic.twitter.com/3vYorRxDHx
Handsome scientist. #ScientistSisodia pic.twitter.com/w9IuVXbYJe
#ScientistSisodia in Lab pic.twitter.com/ZFnGHYxuow
Yamuna river is open to air and hence sucks dust. This is why it's scientifically not possible to clean Yamuna~ #ScientistSisodia https://t.co/8VX5oPyc8r pic.twitter.com/iuuXiemKuf
LED bulbs made by #ScientistSisodia in lab pic.twitter.com/IVa3Oj2gUp
