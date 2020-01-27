App
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

#ScientistSisodia trends on Twitter after AAP minister defends poor water quality

The AAP minister justified the unhealthy water quality stating the water coming out of taps during off timings would be muddy and unhealthy due to the slug and waste that would be sucked into by the motor

Jagyaseni Biswas

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is being trolled on Twitter for the alleged reference he made to the laws of physics to defend the poor quality of water supply in the national capital.

When the senior Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader was questioned about the deteriorating quality of water supply in his area, instead of answering he enquired what time residents turn the taps on.

He explained that if residents turn on their taps during the time of water supply, clean water would flow out.

He added that the water coming out of taps during off timings would be muddy and unhealthy due to the slug and waste that would be sucked into by the motor. “If you run your motor after the supply hours, physics states that it will suck in all the waste...It is not scientifically possible to ensure otherwise.”

A video clip of the interview went viral on social media on January 26 and now netizens are questioning his understanding of science.









First Published on Jan 27, 2020 01:40 pm

tags #Aam Admi Party (AAP #Delhi Deputy Chief Minister #Manish Sisodia #water supply

