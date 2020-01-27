ScientistSisodia trends on Twitter after AAP minister defends poor water quality

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is being trolled on Twitter for the alleged reference he made to the laws of physics to defend the poor quality of water supply in the national capital.

When the senior Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader was questioned about the deteriorating quality of water supply in his area, instead of answering he enquired what time residents turn the taps on.

He explained that if residents turn on their taps during the time of water supply, clean water would flow out.

He added that the water coming out of taps during off timings would be muddy and unhealthy due to the slug and waste that would be sucked into by the motor. “If you run your motor after the supply hours, physics states that it will suck in all the waste...It is not scientifically possible to ensure otherwise.”



Delhi mei saaf paani dena scientifically possible nahi hai~ #ScientistSisodia

a href="https://t.co/F8ZGit15M2">pic.twitter.com/F8ZGit15M2

— Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) January 26, 2020



Teacher: A car which gives mileage of 7 kmpl has 10 litre petrol. What will happen after driving 70 kms.

Student: Engine will be filled with dirt.

T: How?

S: It will suck dirt from petrol tank.

T: Sisodiye! tu parents ko leke aa. #ScientistSisodia

— Shash (@pokershash) January 27, 2020



Yamuna river is open to air and hence sucks dust. This is why it's scientifically not possible to clean Yamuna~ #ScientistSisodia https://t.co/8VX5oPyc8r pic.twitter.com/iuuXiemKuf

— Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) January 27, 2020



LED bulbs made by #ScientistSisodia in lab pic.twitter.com/IVa3Oj2gUp

— Sir Yuzvendra (Parody) (@SirYuzvendra) January 27, 2020

A video clip of the interview went viral on social media on January 26 and now netizens are questioning his understanding of science.