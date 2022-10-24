English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Rishi Sunak is UK's PM-elect, India beats Pakistan in T20 World Cup = Happy Diwali, says Twitter

    Diwali 2022: For Indians on Twitter, the feats by Rishi Sunak and Virat Kohli have brightened their festival celebrations

    Ankita Sengupta
    October 24, 2022 / 08:18 PM IST
    UK PM-elect Rishi Sunak and Virat Kohli

    UK PM-elect Rishi Sunak and Virat Kohli


    Rishi Sunak bagged the post of Britain's Prime Minister on Monday while on Sunday, India made a smashing victory against Pakistan in a thrilling T20 World Cup match -- these two feats seem to have brightened Diwali for Indians across the world as Twitter is flooded with celebratory messages.

    While several Britons have taken to social media with calls for a general election claiming that Rishi Sunak has no mandate, it has not dulled the revelry among Indians because for the first time in history, a person of Indian origin will "rule" over the Britain -- a country that ruled over India for hundreds of years as colonisers.

    Close

    Related stories





    Rishi Sunak will take over from Liz Truss, who quit last week after 45 tumultuous days in office, leaving a staggering economy and a shell-shocked and divided party. His only rival, Penny Mordaunt, conceded and withdrew after failing to reach the nomination threshold of 100 Conservative lawmakers needed to stay in the race.

    Read more: Rishi Sunak to be new UK PM: Indians celebrate, but Britons say 'No one voted for him'
    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #Boris Johnson #Conservative Party #Diwali #Diwali 2022 #general elections #India vs Pakistan #Liz Truss #Mandate #Rishi Sunak #T20 World Cup #Virat Kohli
    first published: Oct 24, 2022 08:09 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.