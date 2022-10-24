Rishi Sunak is UK's PM-elect, India beats Pakistan in T20 World Cup = Happy Diwali, says Twitter

UK PM-elect Rishi Sunak and Virat Kohli

Rishi Sunak bagged the post of Britain's Prime Minister on Monday while on Sunday, India made a smashing victory against Pakistan in a thrilling T20 World Cup match -- these two feats seem to have brightened Diwali for Indians across the world as Twitter is flooded with celebratory messages.



In 1947 on the cusp of Indian Independence, Winston Churchill supposedly said “…all Indian leaders will be of low calibre & men of straw.” Today, during the 75th year of our Independence, we’re poised to see a man of Indian origin anointed as PM of the UK. Life is beautiful…

While several Britons have taken to social media with calls for a general election claiming that Rishi Sunak has no mandate, it has not dulled the revelry among Indians because for the first time in history, a person of Indian origin will "rule" over the Britain -- a country that ruled over India for hundreds of years as colonisers.



Today, as India celebrates Diwali in its 75th year as an independent nation, the UK gets an Indian-origin Prime Minister. History comes full circle.

Rishi Sunak will take over from Liz Truss, who quit last week after 45 tumultuous days in office, leaving a staggering economy and a shell-shocked and divided party. His only rival, Penny Mordaunt, conceded and withdrew after failing to reach the nomination threshold of 100 Conservative lawmakers needed to stay in the race.