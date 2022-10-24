English
    Rishi Sunak to be new UK PM: Indians celebrate, but Britons say 'No one voted for him'

    Rishi Sunak: Calls for a general election--which had erupted during Liz Truss's tenure--is only growing stronger now with several Britons claiming Rishi Sunak has no mandate without getting a single vote from the public in his favour.

    Ankita Sengupta
    October 24, 2022 / 07:41 PM IST
    Rishi Sunak to be UK PM: The announcement has sparked celebrations among Indian Twitter users.

    Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain’s next Prime Minister after winning the Conservative leadership race on Monday. Apart from being the third Prime Minister to lead the country this year, Rishi Sunak will also be Britain's first Hindu Prime Minister of Indian origin.

    He will take over from Liz Truss, who quit last week after 45 tumultuous days in office, leaving a staggering economy and a shell-shocked and divided party. His only rival, Penny Mordaunt, conceded and withdrew after failing to reach the nomination threshold of 100 Conservative lawmakers needed to stay in the race.

    The announcement has sparked celebrations among Indian Twitter users one of the reasons being Rishi Sunak is of Indian origin and his wife Akshata Murty is the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy.



    Among Britons, however, calls for a general election--which had erupted during Liz Truss's tenure--is only growing stronger now with several people claiming Rishi Sunak has no mandate without getting a single vote from the public in his favour.

    Here's how Twitter has been reacting to the announcement of Rishi Sunak as the new Prime Minister:





    Rishi Sunak had been the strong favorite as the governing Conservatives sought stability at a time of immense economic challenges and after months of chaos that consumed the past two leaders.

    He had lost out to Truss in the last Conservative election, but his party now appears eager for a safe pair of hands to tackle soaring energy and food prices and a looming recession. The politician steered the economy through the coronavirus pandemic, winning praise for his financial support for laid-off workers and shuttered businesses.

    (With input from agencies)

    Tags: #Boris Johnson #Conservative Party #general elections #Liz Truss #Mandate #Rishi Sunak
    first published: Oct 24, 2022 07:36 pm
