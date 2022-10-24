UK Gets First Indian-origin PM in Rishi Sunak: His Indian Connection in 10 Points

Rishi Sunak

Former Finance Minister of the UK, Rishi Sunak is set to become the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, creating history by being the first Indian-origin premier of the country.

The development came on Monday after the only other contender Penny Mordaunt pulled out of the race. Sunak is an Indian origin British leader, whose connection with the country has often been talked about. Upon assuming office, the 42-year-old would be the first Indian-origin prime minister of the UK.

Rishi Sunak will be appointed as the new PM after he meets King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. He was praised for a COVID-19 economic rescue package, comprising an expensive jobs retention programme that averted mass unemployment in the country.