Republic Day 2023: Kashmir to witness a snowy show

Republic Day preparations in Kashmir. (Photo: Sajid Dar via Twitter)

The 74th Republic Day celebrations are about to begin amid the snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

The meteorological department (MeT) has forecast widespread moderate snow in Kashmir and rains in Jammu and moderate to heavy snow over middle and higher reaches of J&K from January 24 evening to January 25.

A major Republic Day function in Kashmir is expected at Sher-i-Kashmir cricket stadium, situated in Srinagar, where snowfall started on Wednesday morning.

However, the main Republic Day function of J&K Union Territory will be held at Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu where Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will hoist the Tricolor.

The adviser to Sinha Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar will unfurl the national flag and take salute in Srinagar.

Read More

If snow continues the Republic Day parade and rehearsal can take place on the snow covered venues, adding charm and adorn to the Indian flag. Amid snow, the cultural programmes showcasing the diverse art and culture of Kashmir will be performed after the parade in all the districts. With snow-laden mountains in the background, patriotic songs and dance will be performed and enjoyed by the expected gathering. Colourful cultural programmes on patriotic themes will also be presented by students and artists across Kashmir.

Like last year, the Indian Army is also hoisting a 150ft-long national flag at Army Goodwill School in south Kashmir’s Shopian where so far half a foot of fresh snow has accumulated. The Indian Army personnel will also wave the Tricolor along the Line of Control in Jammu region.

According to officials, more than eight inches of snow had accumulated in Kashmir’s winter wonderland Gulmarg.

Mukhtar Ahmad, deputy director, meteorological department, told Moneycontrol that the weather is likely to get improved in Kashmir till Wednesday afternoon but in Jammu the snowfall may continue in higher reaches.

He further said, till Wednesday morning, Srinagar received 1 cm of snow, Qazigund 11 cm, Pahalgam 16.2 cm, Kupwara’s Machil 12 inches, Kokernag 14.5cm, Gulmarg 21cm and Bhaderwah 7- cm, while Kupwara had 12.7 mm of rain, Jammu 3.3 mm, Banihal 25.5 cm, Batote 39.8mm, Katra 21.2mm, and Kathua 15.8mm.

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway is blocked due to continuous shooting stones at Mehar and Panthyal.

In snow-clad places — Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonmarg and Gurez — Republic Day celebrations will be held with fervour and enthusiasm.

The officials of civil administration, army and highly spirited locals are expected to celebrate the occasion despite heavy snow and sub-zero temperature.

In the past heavy snowfall has not dampened spirits during the Republic Day celebrations across Kashmir.

Braving inclement weather and bone-chilling cold, contingents of police and paramilitary forces have been taking part during Republic Day celebrations.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of a 40-day long harshest period of winter, locally known as Chillai Kalan, which started from 21 December. It is followed by a 20-day long Chillai Khurd and a 10-day-long Chilla Bachha.

Since the past few days security forces have been carrying out random frisking of vehicles while the deployment of security forces around vital installations and sensitive areas in the city has also increased.

For the past two weeks, police along with Army and paramilitary troopers have been carrying out area domination and other drills. The security forces also carried out drone surveillance to ensure peaceful celebrations across the Valley.

It is not yet clear if internet or mobile cellular service will be blocked ahead of Republic Day. These services have been snapped on Independence Day and Republic Day as part of the security drill.

Regarding the preparations to tackle possible challenges due to snow, deputy commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad told Moneycontrol that the administration is fully ready to tackle any challenge which may arise due to snow or rain.

“We have kept snow clearance machines, manual labourers and dewatering pumps ready to tackle snow accumulation and water logging, if any caused due to snow or rain on the occasion of full dress rehearsal proceedings. The Republic Day celebration will be held with a galaxy of cultural events. The performances from artists and students will be held with full enthusiasm.”

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, will conclude after January 26 in Kashmir covering a distance of about 3,500 kilometres.