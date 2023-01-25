English
    Republic Day 2023: Kashmir to witness a snowy show

    The 74th Republic Day celebrations will begin amid snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir. A major function will be held at Srinagar's Sher-i-Kashmir cricket stadium, while the main Republic Day function of the J&K Union Territory will be held at Jammu's Maulana Azad Stadium.

    Irfan Amin Malik
    January 25, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST
    Republic Day preparations in Kashmir. (Photo: Sajid Dar via Twitter)

    The 74th Republic Day celebrations are about to begin amid the snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

    The meteorological department (MeT) has forecast widespread moderate snow in Kashmir and rains in Jammu and moderate to heavy snow over middle and higher reaches of J&K from January 24 evening to January 25.

    A major Republic Day function in Kashmir is expected at Sher-i-Kashmir cricket stadium, situated in Srinagar, where snowfall started on Wednesday morning.

    However, the main Republic Day function of J&K Union Territory will be held at Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu where Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will hoist the Tricolor.