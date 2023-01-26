Republic Day 2023: Google Doodle features Gujarat man's artwork on parade

Republic Day 2023: Google Doodle features the work of Ahmedabad-based guest artist Parth Kothekar.

As India marks its 74th Republic Day on January 26, Google joined the celebrations by putting out a Doodle on the special day. Republic Day marks the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950.

The Google Doodle features the work of Ahmedabad-based guest artist Parth Kothekar, Google said. The artwork from intricately hand-cut paper shows various elements of the Republic Day parade, such as the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the India Gate, the CRFP marching contingent, and motorcycle riders.

While the country gained its freedom in August 1947, it wasn’t until January 26, 1950 that the Indian Constitution was signed into law, making India a republic under Purna Swaraj, or complete self-rule.

Shortly after Independence, a constituent assembly elected by provincial assemblies went about drafting a constitution that would govern the newly independent nation.

Dr BR Ambedkar was appointed the chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constitution. He later began to be known as the father of the Indian Constitution.

This year, the grand Republic Day parade will take place on the revamped Central Vista avenue and will be the first parade at the ceremonial boulevard after Rajpath was renamed to Kartavya Path last year.

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating the Republic Day, and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the chief guest at the ceremonial event. The military assets which will be displayed during the parade include made-in-India equipment, showing the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, officials had earlier said.