Redmi 8A launch scheduled to begin at 12 pm today in India: How to watch livestream, specifications, expected price

Xiaomi would launch the Redmi 8A today in India. The company has already teased a bunch of specifications like a bigger battery, a water-drop notch display, etc.

Xiaomi would host a live-stream of the Redmi 8A launch event on its YouTube channel and other social media platforms. The launch is scheduled to begin at 12 pm. Xiaomi India CEO Manu Kumar Jain, who has dropped many teasers of the Redmi 8A, is also expected to launch the smartphone.

Redmi 8A specifications

Redmi India has been dropping teasers of the Redmi 8A since its launch date announcement.

To begin with, the front panel is set to get an upgrade as the Redmi 8A would sport a water-drop notch display, leading to a bigger screen. The display is confirmed to get a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for added protection against scratches and accidental drops.

The back panel would get an ‘Aura’ design for a stylish look and feel. Redmi 8A is confirmed to launch in orange and blue colours at least.

Coming to the internals, the processor and storage details have been kept under wraps. However, the Redmi 8A is confirmed to feature a USB Type-C port for charging the massive 5,000 mAh battery. This would make Redmi 8A the only smartphone in its category to offer a combination of a big battery and a Type-C port.

A recent TENAA listing of Redmi 8A revealed that it could come with up to 4GB RAM. As far as storage options are concerned, Redmi 8A would have 16GB/ 32GB/ 64GB internal memory with 512GB expandable storage.

The Redmi 8A is confirmed to get a single camera at the back. Xiaomi has only confirmed that it would have a Sony IMX363 sensor with 1.4μm large pixels. The megapixel count is unknown, but as per TENAA listings, Redmi 8A would have a 12MP rear sensor. For selfies, Redmi 8A could have an 8MP sensor inside the notch.