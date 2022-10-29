English
    Read Queen Elizabeth’s handwritten Christmas note to grandson Prince William

    A lovely treasure, Twitter users said about the note.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    October 29, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST

    Nearly two months after Queen Elizabeth died, a note she wrote to her grandson Prince William is drawing adoring comments online.

    The note, shared by a Twitter account that posts royal correspondences, accompanied an advent calendar the Queen sent to William. It bore no date.

    '"William, I hope you enjoy opening this each day," the Christmas note said. "From Granny."

    The note is not in Prince William's possession. In 2016, it was auctioned for $2,365 by Boston-based RR Auctions.

    (Image credit: RR Auctions) (Image credit: RR Auctions)

    On Twitter, users described the note as "lovely" and "a treasure".

    "I give advent calendars to my granddaughters and always gave them to my children," one user wrote. "Love this."

     

     

    Another commented: "She loved her grandchildren."

    Queen Elizabeth has eight grandchildren. All of them had made touching tributes to her after her passing.

    "I have had the benefit of The Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade," Prince William had said. "My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives."

    His younger brother, Prince Harry, said he was "forever grateful" for the time they spend together.

    "From my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren," he said.

    Queen Elizabeth had died on September 8 at the royal Scottish residence of Balmoral. She was 96.
    first published: Oct 29, 2022 10:45 am
