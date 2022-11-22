'I love you Rasna," says Twitter after Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta's death

Rasna is sold in over 53 countries.

Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta, founder and chairman of the Rasna Group, died on Saturday. He was 85. Khambatta is the man behind the iconic home-grown beverage brand Rasna, which is sold at 1.8 million retail outlets in the country.

The death of the founder of Rasna, the iconic brand of the 80s and 90s, brought a flood of memories for a section of people who took to Twitter to pay their tribute to Khambatta.



Yet another icon is no more. Areez Khambatta, the man behind the "Rasna" brand, has passed away #RIP

Fond memories of Rasna from the childhood days, back when we used to mix and have it during birthday parties - Orange, Lemon, Kala Khatta were favourites!

Rasna is now the world's largest soft drink concentrate manufacturer and is sold in over 53 countries.

Many users recollected enjoying Rasna during their summer holidays. Rasna still enjoys a high recall and the brand's "I love you Rasna" campaign is still fresh in the minds of people who grew up in the 80s and 90s.

“Thank you Mr Khambatta for making the summer days of our childhood special. RIP legend,” another user, Saurabh, tweeted.



Thank you Mr. Khambatta for making the summer days of our childhood special !!! RIP legend #Rasna #RIPLEGEND





Summer holidays, when the cousins would come over and the parents were asleep in the afternoon, we would run and get those 5 rs small rasna packet and quietly sneak in the kitchen to make some. Good days :)

— (@bulybuly_simsim) November 22, 2022

Eeshitwa Singh Rawat, another user, recalled his grandmother making Rasna for him when he returned home after playing.

First I drank it in the 99 and early 2000, coming from school watching shaktimaan and drinking Rasna (substitute of cold drinks) was one of the best childhood memories. Love you Rasna





— Rounak Gajjar (@rounakgajjar) November 22, 2022