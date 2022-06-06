English
    Rare natural pearl necklace sells for whopping Rs 6 crore at online auction

    Owing to their scarcity, natural pearls jewellery continues to be highly sought after by collectors of vintage and heirloom jewellery.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 06, 2022 / 07:10 PM IST
    The necklace comprises three rows of graduated natural, salt-water pearls interspaced with faceted crystal discs along with a gold clasp set with old cut diamonds.

    A three-strand natural pearl necklace has recently been sold for Rs 6.25 crore at an online auction.

    The necklace comprises rows of graduated natural, salt-water pearls interspaced with faceted crystal discs along with a gold clasp set with old cut diamonds. The jewellery crafted with natural pearls in two different shades is an extremely rare find due to its size, auction house AstaGuru stated in a release.

    Owing to their scarcity, natural pearls jewellery continues to be highly sought after by collectors of vintage and heirloom jewellery.

    The auction also showcased another five-row natural pearl necklace which was sold for Rs 1.48 crore. The necklace comprised 453 pieces of graduated natural pearls and featured features Art Deco gold terminals set with diamonds.

    A red Burmese ruby bead necklace was auctioned for Rs 1.7 crore.

    Close

    Next in the list was a four-row necklace crafted with red Burmese ruby beads from the historic mines of Mogok. It was auctioned for Rs 1.71 crore. Rubies, especially those originating from Burma, are extremely popular  gemstones due to their striking red hue and rarity.

    Read more: Biggest white diamond ever: 'The Rock' auction fetches $21.9 million

    The Cartier diamond necklace was auctioned for Rs 90.9 lakh.

    Third on the list was a diamond necklace by Cartier which was auctioned for Rs 90.9 lakh. Created in 1990, this piece has three rows of bezel-set diamonds in white gold. A pendant is attached to the necklace.

    Read more: Madhya Pradesh housewife finds diamond worth Rs 10 lakh in mine

     
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jun 6, 2022 07:05 pm
