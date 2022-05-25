English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Madhya Pradesh housewife finds diamond worth Rs 10 lakh in mine

    A woman from a village in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district has found a 2.08-carat diamond in a shallow mine, officials said today.

    PTI
    May 25, 2022 / 04:49 PM IST
    A woman from MP found the 2.08 carat diamond in a mine (Representative Image)

    A woman from MP found the 2.08 carat diamond in a mine (Representative Image)


    A woman from a village in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district has found a 2.08-carat diamond in a shallow mine, officials said today.

    The stone is of good quality and may fetch up to ₹ 10 lakh in auction, they said.

    The woman's husband, who is a farmer, said they want to buy a house in Panna city if they get a good price from the auction of the diamond.

    Chameli Bai, a housewife, recently found the 2.08 carat diamond in a mine which she had taken on lease in Krishna Kalyanpur Pati area of the district, said Anupam Singh, an official from Panna's diamond office.

    The woman deposited the precious stone in the diamond office on Tuesday, the official said.

    The diamond will be put up for sale in an upcoming auction and the price will be fixed as per the government guidelines, he said.

    Close

    The proceeds would be given to the woman after the deduction of government royalty and taxes, officials said.

    The woman's husband, Arvind Singh, said they had decided to try their luck in diamond mining and leased a small mine in Krishna Kalyanpur Pati area in March this year.

    He said they now plan to buy a house in Panna city with the money from the diamond auction.

    Panna district is estimated to have diamond reserves of 12 lakh carats.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Diamond #diamond mine #Madhya Pradesh #Panna
    first published: May 25, 2022 04:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.