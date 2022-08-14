English
    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala produced these 3 Bollywood movies

    Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala leaves behind an enduring legacy.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 14, 2022 / 05:00 PM IST
    Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

    Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala leaves behind an impressive legacy and a fortune worth over $5 billion. He had investments in over 30 companies.

    The "Big Bull" of Dalal street, who died on August 14 after battling heart and kidney ailments, also had a connection to Indian cinema.

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala produced the 2012 film English Vinglish, which marked veteran actor Sridevi's return to the big screen after 15 years. He co-producers on the project were Sunil Lulla, R Balki and RK Damani.

    He was also a producer for two other films --  the Amitabh Bachchan and Dhanush starrer Shamitabh (2015) and Ki&Ka (2016), starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor.

     

    Jhunjhunwala was among the founders of entertainment company Hungama Digital Media, which produces films, music and web series.

    Jhunjhunwala's death has led to an outpouring of grief among his many admirers -- from politicians to business leaders and sports stars.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered him as indomitable and full of life.

    "Witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world," Modi  tweeted today.

    The 62-year-old business magnate is survived by his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala, two sons and a daughter. He will be cremated today evening.

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: The king is dead, long live the king

     
    Tags: #Bollywood #English Vinglish #Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
    first published: Aug 14, 2022 05:00 pm
