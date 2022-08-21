Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on his worst investment: 'I would encourage all to invest the most in that'

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, referred to as India's Warren Buffett, had died on August 14. He was at 62.

Days after the death of billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on August 14, a quote on his worst investment has gone viral on social media. The quote is a part of an interview the 62-year-old had with Economic Times.

When asked about his best investment which he would encourage others to consider as well, the ace investor had told the publication, "My worst investment has been my health. I would encourage everybody to invest the most in that."



This post is being widely shared. At the last stage of his life Rakesh gave the most valuable and profitable investment advice ever. It's advice that is worth billions and the best part is, it requires investing your time, not your money.

The quote was also shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra. "This post is being widely shared. At the last stage of his life Rakesh gave the most valuable and profitable investment advice ever. It’s advice that is worth billions and the best part is, it requires investing your time, not your money," he tweeted.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, had died on August 14 because of a kidney ailment. He was worth $5 billion and is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

The ace investor had also been suffering from ischemic heart disease. Also, an interview that he had done with CNBC TV-18 days before his death had sparked concern on social media about this health.

Jhunjhunwala's death was mourned by the entire business community including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who called him "indomitable" and "full of life".

"Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world," the Prime Minister had tweeted.