    Punjab elections 2022: Charanjit Singh Channi is CM face but he won’t become CM, claims Arvind Kejriwal

    Punjab assembly elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal claimed AAP's surveys show Charanjit Singh Channi losing from both the seats he is contesting.

    February 13, 2022 / 02:21 PM IST
    Punjab elections 2022: Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is contesting from Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib.

    Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is losing from both the seats from where he is fighting the 2022 Assembly elections, Aam Aam Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Saturday.

    While addressing a press conference in Amritsar along with AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal said that his party had done a survey for Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur – the seats where Charanjit Singh Channi is fighting the 2022 elections.

    “The results of the first survey were shocking,” Kejriwal said. “We did the survey two more times. Channi is losing from both the seats. “AAP is at 52% (in terms of votes) in Chamkaur Sahib, Channi is at 35%. In Bhadaur, AAP is at 48% and Channi is at 30%. He is the CM face but he will not become CM. If he won’t become an MLA, how will he be the CM?”

    Kejriwal claimed that the people of Chamkaur Sahib were very upset with Channi. “They feel that he has not done anything for the public,” the Delhi chief minister said. “There is no question of Channi becoming the CM. Congress is losing the election.”

    In Chamkaur Sahib, Channi is facing AAP’s Labh Singh Ugoke and Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Satnam Singh.

    In the 2017 elections, Congress had secured just 21 percent of the votes from the seat.

    Punjab assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10, along with Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.
