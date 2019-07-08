PUBG Mobile beta version 0.13.4: Season 8 leaked features, skins, weapons

PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds aka PUBG is about to enter its eighth season. The new 0.13.4 PUBG Mobile is rolling out on beta and has revealed some new features that can be expected in the final version.

According to a YouTube channel called Mr Ghost Gaming, Season 8 would continue to feature Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus for players. The feature is said to have some new rewards for players who purchase the new packs.

According to the channel, Elite Upgrade members would receive instant rewards worth 4,000 UC. Elite Upgrade Plus users, on the other hand, would get upto rewards worth 10,000 UC that include 25 ranks, an Urban Scavenger Backpack skin and a Warning Sign QBZ skin.

Elite Upgrade Plus players would also get two new emotes called Triumphant Victory and Spawn Island Line Dance. Both these packs would cost 600 UC and 1,800 UC, respectively.

The Royale Pass rewards would include 75 new outfits and other items that include a Bronze armour, Shark’s Bite DP-28 skin, a Swamp Horror SLR skin amongst others.