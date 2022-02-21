President's Fleet Review 2022: Significance of the naval display in 10 points

President Ram Nath Kovind reviews the Naval fleet in Visakhapatnam on Monday. (Image credit: ANI)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday participated in the Indian Navy's 12th Presidential fleet review at Visakhapatnam. A fleet review is usually conducted once during the tenure of the President, the navy said.





Naval fleet review means that the President is taking stock of the Indian Navy’s capability including a display of all types of ships. The idea is to showcase not all the navy’s ships, but every type of ship — and the kind of capabilities it has at that time.







2. President Kovind, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, will be reviewing over 60 ships and submarines, and 55 aircraft.

3. So far, 11 Presidential Fleet Reviews have been conducted since Independence. “In terms of significance, the navy’s Presidential review is second only to the Republic Day Parade,” the Indian said in a statement.

4. This year's review has a special significance because it is being conducted on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's Independence celebrated as "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" across the country.



5. The President is taken on one of the naval ships, which is called the President’s Yacht, to look at all the ships docked on one of the naval ports in Vishakhapatnam.

6. According to a statement by the Navy, the President Ram Nath Kovind's Yacht this year “is an indigenously built Naval Offshore Patrol Vessel, INS Sumitra, which will lead the Presidential Column. The yacht will be distinguished by the Ashoka Emblem on her side and will fly the President’s Standard on the Mast”.

A ship decorated ceremoniously with various naval flags in full regalia. (Image credit: @indiannavy/Twitter)

7. After a ceremonial guard of honour and a 21 gun salute, the President embarked on the Presidential Yacht INS Sumitra and sailed through 44 ships lined up at Visakhapatnam.

8. The ships included the Indian Navy’s latest acquisitions, and the events will include waterfront activities such as Parade of Sails, Search and Rescue Demonstration at Sea, Aerobatics by Hawk aircraft, and Water Para Jumps by the elite Marine Commandos.

9. All ships at anchorage will be dressed ceremoniously with various naval flags in full regalia.

10. 50 fighter aircraft, reconnaissance aircraft and helicopters of the Navy and Coast Guard are participating. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar were also present at the review.