PhysicsWallah CEO Alakh Pandey to marry journalist Shivani Dubey

PhysicsWallah founder and CEO Alakh Pandey with fiancee Shivani Dubey. (Image credit: @shivani_dubey95_/Instagram)

EdTech unicorn PhysicsWallah's founder and CEO Alakh Pandey is set to tie the knot with girlfriend and journalist Shivani Dubey. The couple will have the wedding this month, which will be followed by a grand reception at a luxury 5-star hotel in Delhi.



Alakh Pandey and Shivani Dubey had gotten engaged last May. Pandey, who hails from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, dropped out of college in his third year to teach physics at an institute in Kanpur.

He then founded PhysicsWallah, which offers tutoring on subjects such as physics, math, biology, and economics, and is hugely popular among JEE and NEET aspirants. The company raised $100 million in Series A Funding, becoming a part of the list of unicorns in India last year.

Pandey made headlines last week after a meeting with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss several aspects of the education system in the state, and the reforms required to enhance the quality and accessibility of education in the state.



They discussed the development of coaching hubs in Uttar Pradesh similar to those that existed in Prayagraj in the past. "Being from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, I always felt like I should do something for my hometown. Today's meeting with Yogi Adityanathji, was another step towards turning my ideas into reality," Pandey wrote on LinkedIn after the meeting.

"We had an excellent discussion about the direction of the education system not only in UP but in India. My team and I are making constant efforts to spread education across the country -- education that is affordable and strengthened by technology," he added.

