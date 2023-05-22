English
    OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal's 2-point advice for budding entrepreneurs. Watch

    Ritesh Agarwal assured aspiring entrepreneurs that experiencing rejection is a common part of the entrepreneurial journey.

    May 22, 2023 / 09:09 PM IST
    Ritesh Agarwal, 29, is the founder and CEO of Oyo Rooms.

    Ritesh Agarwal, the founder and CEO of Oyo, shared some valuable advice for aspiring entrepreneurs who fear rejection. Speaking in Hindi in a video clip, Agarwal emphasized two crucial points that can empower and motivate budding entrepreneurs on their journey towards success.

    Agarwal assured entrepreneurs that experiencing rejection is a common part of the entrepreneurial journey. He added that all entrepreneurs face rejection at some point in their pursuit of success. Instead of being disheartened by rejection, he suggested that entrepreneurs should view it as a temporary setback rather than a reflection of their abilities or worth.


    He tweeted with the video: “For aspiring entrepreneurs out there who are scared of rejection - take pride in whatever you build. Don't fret about being rejected. All entrepreneurs get rejected at a point in their journey. The ones who take it in their stride succeed in the long run.”


    Agarwal's first piece of advice for entrepreneurs, as stated in the video, is to not be ashamed of the work. “If you want your start-up, the first point is that you should not be ashamed of your work.

    He continued: “No matter what the work is, every profession is respectable. You should be proud about it.”

    “If you do these two things, as I have learnt this in my early days that you must respect and take pride in your work. Nothing to be ashamed of if you are getting rejected,” he concluded in the short clip.

    Agarwal founded Oyo Rooms in 2013 after dropping out of college at 17. His start-up was soon successful and was listed in Forbes’ 30 under 30 in 2016. The 29-year-old is one of the youngest self-made billionaires in the world.

