App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 02:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

No ports: All you need to know about Vivo Apex 2019 concept smartphone

Vivo displayed a port-less smartphone with no buttons at an event in Hongkong.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

From foldable smartphones to 5G handsets, 2019 has been teeming with innovation in the smartphone industry. And Vivo isn’t shying away from the limelight, recently showcasing their own unique concept of the ‘port-less’ phone.

Meizu may have announced the first port-less smartphone as nothing more than a publicity stunt, but Vivo seems all set to follow through on their idea. The company first revealed the Apex 2019 Concept smartphone earlier in January and already have a working model. Vivo displayed a port-less smartphone with no buttons at an event in Hong Kong.

The Vivo Concept phone has a unibody design. The phone uses magnetic connectors for charging, and data transfer as it has no ports and is made of a piece of glass.

The Apex 2019 concept smartphone also features a full-screen in-display fingerprint sensor, allowing you to unlock the phone by placing your fingers anywhere on the screen.

related news

Vivo’s latest concept phone uses Touch Sense technology, which essentially combines pressure sensors, capacitive buttons and a linear motor as substitutes for volume and power buttons. The power button is indicated by a dotted area on the right of the phone, while virtual buttons on the screen show the location of embedded volume controls.

The Vivo Apex 2019 Concept smartphone also utilises Screen SoundCasting technology, which eliminates the need for speaker grills. The technology vibrates the phone’s display to produce sound, similar to LG’s Crystal Sound OLED technology.

Apart from the impressive new features on the Apex 2019 smartphone, it also boasts the latest hardware, including the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of Storage. The phone also features support for 5G connectivity; however, whether or not it is commercially viable is still questionable.

While the Apex 2019 works great as a concept, commercial application may not be practical. Firstly, the Apex concept phone Vivo displayed didn’t feature a front-facing camera. Additionally, the refusal to adopt wireless charging can be frustrating. Lastly, covering the entire screen in individual sensors aren’t going to come cheap, which would undoubtedly make the phone cost-prohibitive in the short term.

All things considered, the Vivo Apex Concept smartphone looks beautiful and works pretty well. But the transition from ‘concept to commercialising’ isn’t going to be easy.
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 02:49 pm

tags #smartphones #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Sri Lanka Cricket Asks Head Coach to Return Home from South Africa

News18 Excerpts: Masood Shielded At UNSC: China Blocks move to Ban JeM ...

Defence Investiture Ceremony: President Kovind Honours Army Chief Bipi ...

Zidane Begins Second Coming With Real Against Celta

Hanubhai Dhorajiya, Who Switched to Congress in 2019, Rejoins BJP

After Seungri and Jung, Yong Jun-hyung is the Third K-Pop Star to Quit ...

Fiat Chrysler to Recall 8.63 Lakh Cars Over Emission Norm Violation

Google Banned 2.3 Billion Misleading Ads in 2018

In Numbers: Australia Seal Historic Series Win

General Elections 2019 – The greatest show on earth, but what are th ...

BJP MPs top attendance charts in Lok Sabha; Rahul Gandhi's absence at ...

Gig Economy Is Here: 21 lakh blue-collar jobs to be created in next 12 ...

Pilot of crashed Ethiopian Airlines jet reported flight control proble ...

UNSC members may be forced to take "other actions" on Masood Azhar lis ...

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex take a breather, end flat after a strong r ...

Nifty Bank hits record high again: Analysts recommend these banking st ...

Global liquidity will be comfortable unlike 2018, says Complete Circle ...

Market witnessing a relief rally; earnings, corporate guidance remain ...

Bengali film withdrawn from theatres: Absence of industry biggies at p ...

RBI to inject $5 bn into system: Move adds to the armoury of central b ...

Lok Sabha election: AGP's opposition to Citizenship Bill turns into mo ...

UK expected to ask for Brexit deadline extension: A look at how this w ...

Made in (gay) heaven: Amazon Prime show sets a new benchmark for portr ...

Pi Day: Pie puns and jokes apart, here are four reasons Pi is the best ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Rediscovering Rajasthan: From Chittor's haveli to Padampura's farmhous ...

Champions League: Liverpool's ability to raise their game when it matt ...

Aamir Khan to star in a Forrest Gump remake and we can’t keep calm

RRR: Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn on board SS Rajamouli’s next

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Actor celebrates 54th birthday with the med ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Times when the perfectionist impressed us w ...

Clash of the titans: Rajamouli’s RRR, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi ...

Sonali Bendre resumes cancer treatment with positive Instagram post

Setback for India, China blocks UN's move to list JeM Chief Masood Azh ...

Deepika Padukone graces the April cover of Vogue alongside Scarlett Jo ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.