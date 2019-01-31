No buttons, no speaker grilles: Vivo's Apex 2019 concept phone could change the game

Vivo recently announced the release of Apex 2019, the company’s second concept phone following the NEX smartphone, which is a production variant of the previous Apex concept phone.

The Vivo Apex concept phone first began the notch-less revolution in 2018 by utilising a pop-up front camera, offering a truly bezel-less display. The first Apex came as close to a perfect phone as possible, peaking expectations surrounding the Vivo Apex 2019 concept smartphone.

Vivo recently launched a short minute-long video with a few standout details about the new Apex 2019 concept smartphone:

The concept phone will feature a super unibody curved glass design without any physical buttons or port openings in sight.

Vivo combines capacitive touch and pressure-sensing to the new Apex 2019, while an always-on display highlights the three touch-sensitive buttons.

Body SoundCasting Technology

The Apex 2019 features Body SoundCasting technology to reproduce sound directly from the display through screen vibration, eliminating the need for a dedicated earpiece speaker.

Full-Display Fingerprint Scanner

A full-display fingerprint scanner is exactly what it sounds like – The in-display fingerprint scanner on the Apex 2019 may encompass the entire screen or most of it, which would allow you to unlock your phone by placing your finger on any part of the display.

5G Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC

Always the best for last, the Apex 2019 will run on Qualcomm’s latest flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 855. The video displays a 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC powering the phone.

Considering the Snapdragon 855 is the only Qualcomm chip that currently supports 5G, the Apex 2019 is likely to be 5G ready. The 855 processor features better power efficiency, runs faster, offers better graphics, delivers advanced AI performance and so much more.

The Vivo Apex 2019 concept smartphone is shaping up to be one of the most impressive flagships of 2019 and possibly a gamechanger.