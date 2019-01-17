App
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 01:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top 5 improvements Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC offers

Here’s is everything we know about the latest flagship-grade Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

Carlsen Martin
Benchmark tests show  Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 offers a significant bump in performance, battery life and connectivity from its predecessor. Qualcomm announced a new chip back in December but waited until CES 2019 before allowing benchmark tests on the new chip. The 855 is SoC or System on a Chip; meaning it contains a CPU, GPU and much more. Here’s is everything we know about the latest flagship-grade Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC :

CPU

The CPU on the 855 is a Kryo 485 as compared to the Kryo 385 on the Snapdragon 845. Unlike its predecessor, the Kryo 485 switches out when one of its four Performance Cores for a faster Prime Core, which makes the 855 up to 45% faster than the previous generation.

GPU

While Adreno 640 GPU offers a 20% improvement in graphics performance. Qualcomm has also announced that the new GPU features the Snapdragon Elite Gaming Experience, which is more a less a combination of new features the new chip supports like Cinematic HDR Colour Grading for games, reduce dropped frames for games, ensuring a smoother gaming experience.

Camera

The 855 is equipped with an upgraded computer vision signal processor, which is expected to boost the speed of computational tasks performed by the phone's camera. The advancement will allow you to take 4K HDR video recording at 60 FPS and enable hardware-based depth mapping in a video.

Battery

The Snapdragon 855 is a 7nm chip, which in itself means more battery life than the 845’s 10nm chip. Qualcomm has also added True Wireless Audio that reduces Bluetooth latency and focuses on power consumption when listening to music and watching movies and videos. The 855 SoC also supports HDR 10+, which will give you ultra-clear image quality.

AIThe Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 features the latest iteration of Qualcomm’s AI Engine. Qualcomm revealed that the AI in their new SoC features double the number of core vectors as the Snapdragon 845 with a redesigned tensor accelerator that will deliver 3x speed improvement over the previous generation. This faster AI performance will offer new shooting options, noise reduction when talking to friends, ability to increase the resolution in photos, remove grain in photos, add depth to photos taken off the Internet and so much more.
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 01:03 pm

tags #Qualcomm #Qualcomm Snapdragon #Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

