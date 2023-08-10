English
    National Lazy Day 2023: History, significance and celebrations

    National Lazy Day 2023: Take a moment for yourself and recharge on this National Lazy Day.

    August 10, 2023 / 07:44 AM IST
    cat, lazy

    National Lazy Day is an unofficial holiday celebrated on August 10 (Representational image)

    August 10 is celebrated every year as National Lazy Day. This unofficial US holiday is dedicated to all the couch potatoes and sloths who love a good nap over anything else, who could probably make the effort to do more if they wanted, but won’t. The aim and purpose of National Lazy Day is to do as little as possible – to kick back and relax with a cup of tea or beverage of your choice. After all, as the age-old adage goes, all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.

    History

    There is no clear consensus on the origins of National Lazy Day – perhaps its creators were simply too lazy to document it. In any case, nobody knows how this unofficial holiday came about or who first began celebrating it, but it is widely observed today. What is clear is that Lazy Day is a relatively new concept that emerged in the 2000s. There is no evidence of it being celebrated in the 1990s or before that.

    Significance

    While the word “lazy” has come to have some negative connotations, it is important to kick back and relax from time to time. Lazy Day allows you to do just that, guilt-free. This unofficial holiday is a time to recharge from the stress of everyday life and focus on self-care. It encourages people to take a moment for themselves, set aside their frantic routines and embrace the power of laziness.

    Celebrations

    There are endless ways of celebrating National Lazy Day. You can lie down in bed and refuse to get any work done today, binge watch your favourite TV show, relax with your favourite meal, listen to ‘The Lazy Song’ by Bruno Mars or head to the spa for some me-time.


    Here is how social media is celebrating Lazy Day:




    Remember, some days, it’s okay to do the bare minimum. How are you celebrating Lazy Day?

    Tags: #lazy
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 07:44 am

