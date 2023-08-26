Mumbai man loses Rs 9.8 lakh to scammers offering part-time jobs: Report

The scammers continued to ask Joel Chetty for money for different reasons and between August 16-21, had transferred Rs 9,87,620 to them. (Representational Photo)

A Mumbai-based football coach lost Rs 9.87 lakh to scammers who offered him a part-time job online, a Free Press Journal report said. The man, identified as 28-year-old Joel Chetty, got a WhatsApp message on August 16 from a woman, who claimed that her company was offering a part-time job.

The job offered to the man involved subscribing to a YouTube channel, taking screenshots and sending them to the company. After Chetty agreed, the scammer sent a Telegram link and asked for his personal and bank account details, which he provided to the company.

Chetty, initially, got Rs 150 for finishing a task. He, later, did another online task worth Rs 2,000 and got Rs 2,800, in exchange. Later, the scammer asked Chetty for Rs 9,000 to make an account and additional Rs 40,000 for a task order.

The scammers continued to ask Chetty for money for different reasons and between August 16-21, had transferred Rs 9,87,620 to them. He then spoke to his sister about the transactions and realised that he had been cheated. A case was later filed against three individuals for their involvement in the scam.

This is only one of many recent incidents in which individuals have lost money to scammers offering fake jobs or posed as different individuals and taken money from them.

Two Bengaluru women recently lost a combined sum of Rs 6.6 lakh to scammers who told them they would offer work from home jobs, but instead looted them of their hard-earned money.

