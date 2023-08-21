Bengaluru women lose Rs 6.6 lakh to fraudsters offering work from home jobs: Report

Both women were cheated on Independence Day by fraudsters offering work from home jobs. (Representational Photo).

Two Bengaluru women lost a combined sum of Rs 6.6 lakh to fraudsters, who promised them work from home jobs, a Times of India report said.

In the first case, a 32-year-old human resources manager working for a private firm said she got a message, offering a work from home job. When the women- a resident of Bengaluru's Nandini Layout area- replied to the message, she was asked to submit documents online and given a few tasks, later.

The fraudsters informed her that she would received Rs 7,000 each time she invested Rs 5,000. Impressed by the offer, the women invested Rs 6 lakh, but later found out that she had been cheated.

In the second case, a 29-year-old homemaker said that she had lost Rs 67,000 to fraudsters who offered her a work from home job. She said another woman approached her with a work from home job, which eventually turned out to be fake.

"I was asked to complete 30 reviews for "I am London Airlines", which I did. They paid me Rs 1,000 instantly. Then they sent me some more reviews and asked me to deposit Rs 67,000, promising me a good return. I did so but I couldn’t contact them later on what happened to my money," the woman said.

Both women were conned on August 15 and the incident is only of many that have taken place in the city recently where fraudsters have faked themselves and looted the public thousands of rupees.

