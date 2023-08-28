Mukesh Ambani at Reliance AGM 2023: ‘I see the flame of Dhirubhai shine in Isha, Akash, Anant’

Reliance AGM 2023: Mukesh first spoke of a succession plan at Reliance Family Day, which marks the birth anniversary of the group's founder Dhirubhai Ambani.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani said he sees himself and his father, business magnate Dhirubhai Ambani, in his three children, Isha, Akash, and Anant, who were appointed to the board of the company on Monday.

The next generation of Ambani family - Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani - will join the board of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) as "non-executive directors". Until now, they were involved only at operating business-level and none were on the board of India's largest listed company.

“Today I see both my father and me in Isha, Akash, and Anant. I see the flame of Dhirubhai shine in all of them. They have fully internalised the Founder’s Mindset,” Mukesh Ambani said at RIL's annual general meeting (AGM).

“This is truly an emotional moment for me because it reminds of that day in 1977, when my father inducted me into the Board of Directors of Reliance. I was only 20 then.”

In another key decision, the board of directors accepted the resignation of Nita Ambani, the wife of Mukesh Ambani, as a non-executive director. The company said she had sought to be relieved of her charge to devote more time for the group's non-profit arm, Reliance Foundation.

Last year, Mukesh Ambani, 66, had made way for Akash Ambani to become the chairman of India's largest mobile firm, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. Akash's twin sister, Isha, 31, was identified for Reliance's retail arm and the youngest sibling, Anant, for the new energy business. The siblings have been on the board of the operating companies but this is the first time they have been appointed on the board of the parent firm.

