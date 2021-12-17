Miss World 2021 'temporarily' postponed as India's Manasa Varanasi, other contestants test Covid positive

Miss World 2021: Manasa Varanasi will represent India. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by manasa5varanasi)

The Miss World 2021 beauty pageant, scheduled to be held in Puerto Rico, has been “temporarily” postponed after several contestants tested positive for coronavirus. Manasa Varanasi, who will represent India at the pageant, is among those who have tested positive for the virus, the Miss India Organisation said.

The Miss World organisers said in a statement that the contest has been postponed “due to health and safety interest of contestants, staff, crew and general public” and that it will be held within the next 90 days.

The announcement comes days after Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu bagged the Miss Universe 2021 title, 21 years after India brought home the crown.

Manasai Varanasi, who will be at Miss World 2021, is an engineer from Telangana. She had emerged as the winner of Miss India World 2020.

"Our queen, Manasa Varanasi, is one of the contestants who has been tested Covid positive and is currently is isolation in Puerto Rico. We, at the Miss India Organization are in disbelief that she might not be able to grace the world stage inspite of her immense hard work and dedication," the Miss India Organisation said.

"We can’t wait to welcome Manasa back home, nurture her back to health and send her back, stronger, healthier and happier."

The mega event will be held at the Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot.

After additional COVID-19 cases were discovered, the immediate priority of the organisers was to promptly quarantine those concerned, followed by observation and further testing.

“We are very much looking forward to the return of our contestants, (who we have grown to know and love), to compete for the Miss World crown,” said Julia Morley, CEO of Miss World Ltd. “Puerto Rico offers a safe environment and a spectacular backdrop for filming the Miss World Festival.”