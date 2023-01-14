English
    Miss Universe: Harnaaz Sandhu and other recent pageant winners

    Ahead of Miss Universe 2022, a look at beauty queens who wore the coveted crown.

    January 14, 2023 / 02:45 PM IST
    India's Harnaaz Sandhu will crown the next Miss Universe on January 15.

    The 71st Miss Universe will be crowned at a ceremony in New Orleans, USA, on January 15. Contestants from 86 countries, including India, will compete for the coveted title. Ahead of Miss Universe 2022, here is a look at the pageant's recent winners.

    Harnaaz Sandhu - India (2021)

    Punjab-born Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021 in Israel. She became the third Indian after Lara Dutta and Sushmita Sen to win the major title.

    Harnaaz Sandhu AFP Harnaaz Sandhu. (Image credit: AFP)

    Andrea Meza - Mexico (2020)

    At 26, Andrea Meza became the oldest woman to be crowned Miss Universe. She had the shortest reign as Miss Universe because she was crowned in May 2021 (a delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic) and passed on the title to Sandhu in December.

    Last year’s pageant was delayed due to the pandemic before Meza was crowned in May for her abbreviated tenure. (Image: AP) Andrea Meza (Image: AP)

    Zozibini Tunzi - South Africa (2019)

    South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi became the first black woman to win the Miss Universe title since Angola's Leila Lopes in 2011. She was also the longest reigning titleholder.

    Zozibini Tunzi, of South Africa, takes her first walk as Miss Universe after winning the 2019 Miss Universe pageant at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage - RC2GRD98NCYP Zozibini Tunzi. (Image credit: Reuters)

    Catriona Gray - Philippines (2018)

    Catriona Gray had been participating in talent shows since she was a child. At 5, she was won the Little Miss Philippines contest held in Sydney in 1999. She grew up to participate in major pageants, entering the top 5 in Miss World in 2016 and winning the Miss Universe contest in 2018.

    Catriona Gray of the Philippines, left, reacts as she is crowned the new Miss Universe 2018 by Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters during the final round of the 67th Miss Universe competition in Bangkok, Thailand. (AP/PTI) Catriona Gray. (Image credit: AP/PTI)

    Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters - South Africa (2017)

    Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was only the second South African woman to Miss Universe, after Margaret Gardiner in 1978.

    Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. (Image credit: AFP)

    She had raised the matter of gender pay gap at the 2017 competition.
