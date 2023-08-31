Millionaire obsessed with being young is now selling 'longevity' oil for Rs 3,100 a bottle

Braintree founder and CEO Bryan Johnson consumes three tablespoons of the oil, his website stated.

Millionaire and Braintree founder Bryan Johnson is obsessed with longevity. The 45-year-old, who claims to have the heart of a 37-year-old and the lung capacity of an 18-year-old thanks to his "biohacking" experiment is now selling a "longevity" extra virgin olive oil for $37.5 (about Rs 3,100) a bottle.

Johnson claims that his Blueprint Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) has been "designed for health and longevity."

"We found in the scientific evidence that specific kinds of extra virgin olive oil matters a lot in terms of the health benefit you're going to get," he was quoted as saying by Business Insider. According to his website, Bryan Johnson consumes three tablespoons of EVOO a day and it accounts for 15 percent of his daily calorie intake.

"We've sourced from both hemispheres of the planet. It's been such a challenging thing for us to solve ourselves that we've decided to source this and make a brand available for you."

The Blueprint EVOO has a "robust flavour with a slightly peppery taste and smooth mouthfeel" it added.

An olive oil expert, however, said it seems no different from other fresh and good-quality oils that are cheaper.

Dr Selina Wang, an olive oil expert and associate professor in the Department of Food Science and Technology at the University of California, Davis, told Business Insider: "I don't see anything on this list that's different from other fresh and good quality EVOO with a cheaper price tag."

She further recommended buying olive oil that is fresh and consuming it as quickly as possible for health benefits as over time it loses antioxidants, which are thought to build resistance against certain diseases.