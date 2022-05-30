English
    Meet UPSC Civil Services exam 2021 topper Shruti Sharma

    UPSC Civil Services exam topper Shruti Sharma prepared for the Civil Services exam at Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy (RCA).

    Moneycontrol News
    May 30, 2022 / 04:44 PM IST
    UPSC Civil Services exam topper Shruti Sharma is a History graduate from St. Stephen's College, Delhi University. (Image credit: @upscsingles)

    New Delhi resident Shruti Sharma topped the UPSC Civil Services exam 2021, the Commission announced on Monday.


    Sharma, originally from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor, is a History graduate from St. Stephen's College, Delhi University, and has cleared the UPSC Civil Services exam with History as her optional subject.


    According to a report in The Indian Express, Sharma said that she was confident about qualifying the exam but was surprised when she found out that she had topped it.


    After completing her graduation, Sharma secured a seat in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for her postgraduation. She prepared for the Civil Services exam at Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy (RCA). The Indian Express report added that 23 candidates from Jamia RCA -- including Sharma -- have qualified the Civil Services exam .


    Shruti Sharma is followed by Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla who secured the second and third ranks, while by Aishwarya Verma ranked fourth in the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021.


    A total of 685 candidates have been shortlisted for IAS, IPS, IFS and other branches of the civil services. The toppers were selected on the basis of their performance in all three rounds – prelims exam, mains exam and the interview round conducted by UPSC.

    first published: May 30, 2022 04:41 pm
