'Future is female': Twitter reacts as women take top slots in UPSC Civil Services exam

UPSC Civil Services 2021 toppers are all women: Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agrawal, Gamini Singla, Aishwarya Verma (Image credit: @upscsingles/Twitter)

As the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared their results on Monday, the top four ranks were scored by women.

Shruti Sharma topped the examination, while Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla have secured the second and third rank, followed by Aishwarya Verma on fourth rank the Commission announced.

Twitter took to celebrations as soon as the UPSC Civil Services exams were declared.



UPSC final results are out. Rank 1,2,3,4 all are girls. Future is female! May 30, 2022





UPSC results are out and top 3 are women. That’s great to see the participation and success of women in such a tough exam. #UPSC #CBSE #india Budget2022?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UPBudget2022 — Gaurav Gupta (@Thesmilingtech1) May 30, 2022



We have been hearing of girl toppers in board exams for a while. No wonder they are now topping the UPSC. We have all women in Top 4 Ranks in Civil Services Exam this year.— Somesh Upadhyay, IAS (@Somesh_IAS) May 30, 2022



Bravo woman power all the way to the top .. congratulations #UPSC #upscresult https://t.co/HQtOvYk1zg — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) May 30, 2022

A total of 685 candidates have been shortlisted for IAS, IPS, IFS and other branches of the civil services. The toppers were selected on the basis of their performance in all three rounds – prelims exam, mains exam and the interview round conducted by UPSC.





