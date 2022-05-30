English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.1499/- for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    'Future is female': Twitter reacts as women take top slots in UPSC Civil Services exam

    The toppers were selected on the basis of their performance in all three rounds – prelims exam, mains exam and the interview round conducted by UPSC.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 30, 2022 / 03:17 PM IST
    UPSC Civil Services 2021 toppers are all women: Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agrawal, Gamini Singla, Aishwarya Verma (Image credit: @upscsingles/Twitter)

    UPSC Civil Services 2021 toppers are all women: Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agrawal, Gamini Singla, Aishwarya Verma (Image credit: @upscsingles/Twitter)


    As the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared their results on Monday, the top four ranks were scored by women.

    Shruti Sharma topped the examination, while Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla have secured the second and third rank, followed by Aishwarya Verma on fourth rank the Commission announced.

    Twitter took to celebrations as soon as the UPSC Civil Services exams were declared.




    A total of 685 candidates have been shortlisted for IAS, IPS, IFS and other branches of the civil services. The toppers were selected on the basis of their performance in all three rounds – prelims exam, mains exam and the interview round conducted by UPSC.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Shruti Sharma #UPSC #UPSC Civil Services #UPSC results 2021
    first published: May 30, 2022 03:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.