Man quits IT job to open donkey milk farm, gets orders worth Rs 17 lakh

According to Gowda, donkey milk is delicious, has medicinal properties and is expensive. (Representative image)

A man from Karnataka has quit his job with an IT company to open a donkey milk farm. The farm, opened on June 8, has apparently already received orders worth Rs 17 lakh.

Srinivas Gowda, 42 set up the farm at a village in Dakshina Kannada district. It is touted to be the first of its kind in Karnataka and the second in the country after one was set up in Ernakulam district of Kerala.

A BA graduate, Gowda worked with a software company until 2020 when he quit and started Isiri farms on a plot of about 2.3 acres in Ira village, reported Zee News. He initially dealt with quality breeding and had rabbits, Kadaknath chickens, and goats. The recent addition being donkeys -- 20 of them.

According to Gowda, the idea appealed to him as the number of donkey species has been declining since dhobis have no longer been using them, he claimed. Initially, when the idea of a donkey farm was floated, several people were unconvinced. Gowda said. He, however, claimed that the milk of a donkey is delicious, has medicinal properties and is expensive.

The milk will be available in packets and a 30ml milk packet will cost Rs 150, Gowda said, adding that the milk packets would be available at malls, shops, and supermarkets. Gowda also claimed that he has already received orders worth Rs 17 lakh.