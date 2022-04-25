Angry Ola customer ties scooter to donkey, takes it around town after company ignores complaints

Sachin Gitte had a donkey pull his faulty Ola scooter around. (Image: letsupp.marathi/Instagram)

A Maharashtra man staged a unique protest after failing to get a satisfactory response from Ola about his electric scooter. Sachin Gitte, of Beed district, said his Ola electric scooter stopped working just six days after it was purchased. Despite repeated complaints, he could not get a response from Ola – and so he decided to tie his two-wheeler to a donkey and parade it around town with banners urging people not to trust the manufacturer.

Gitte, a trader from Parli in Maharashtra, booked the scooter in September 2021 and received it on March 24, according to ABP News. Just six days later, however, the Ola scooter stopped working. Gitte reached out to the company but his electric scooter was not fixed even after being checked by an Ola mechanic. His repeated calls to customer service also got me vague responses instead of a concrete solution.

Angered by this, the Maharashtra trader decided to tie his Ola scooter to a donkey as a sign of protest.

Footage shared by local news channel LetsUpp Marathi shows the donkey pulling the scooter.

The protest, which took place on Sunday, sparked a buzz in the town of Parli and has since gone viral online.

“There is no financial protection for consumers from Ola company, which deals in thousands of crores of rupees,” said Gitte as he urged others not to invest their money in Ola products.

Gitte’s protest took place just a day after Ola said it may recall a few batches of electric scooters after several reports of EV fires





