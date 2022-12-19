Long weekends 2023: Full list to plan your leaves, travels, holidays

Long weekends guide 2023 to plan your year better.

The pause in travel spawned in the depths of the pandemic came to an official end in 2022. Come rain or shine, travellers are packing their bags, raring to go to the next place with renewed vigour. It is as if they are making up for those two years lost to Covid. The new year will potentially have a stronger rebound in travel. If you are the cautious traveller, the type who plans trips in advance, to snag the best deals or simply to make the journey memorable, below is a comprehensive guide to the long weekends of the year. This guide should help you plan your year better for travel, holidays, getaways or any events you may have in your family. We have sprinkled some getaway options as well. Happy travels!

Here is the full list of long weekends in 2023 to help you plan the year better:

January

January 1

New Year’s Day on January 1 falls on a Sunday. So if you take a leave on December 30(Friday) and January 2(Monday), you get four days to plan anything you may want to in this time.

Bengaluru has so much to offer apart from its famed weather. Those on a short visit too can have a slice of the Garden City with its parks, breakfast joints and heritage spaces.

January 14, 15

January 14 (Saturday) is Lohari and Makar Sankranti, January 15(Sunday) is Pongal. Unfortunately, the three festivals are falling on a weekend. You still can plan a getaway from the city if you take leave on January 13(Friday) and January 16(Monday).

For a weekend getaway, Srinagar is a short flight away from Delhi. Click on the above link to check out places you can see in Kashmir for over a weekend, from frozen lakes and waterfalls to Mughal gardens.

Republic Day on January 26 falls on a Thursday. If you take a leave on January 27 (Friday), you get a long weekend with the Saturday and Sunday included.

Unfortunately, Mahashivratri falls on a Saturday (Febuary 18), thus, one may not get an additional holiday. But taking a leave the previous day, on Febraury 17 (Friday) can give a 36-hour time off. The rest of the month does not have any other public holidays.

Holi is on March 8 (Wednesday), the perfect beginning of a long weekend if you can manage to convince your employer to let you take two days’ of leave on March 9 and 10 (Thursday and Friday), thus giving you five whole days, from March 8 to 12 (Wednesday to Sunday).

Check out the above link for your perfect itinerary to soak in the UNESCO World Heritage City of Melaka or Malacca on a short trip.

Mahavir Jayanti is on April 4 (Tuesday) and Good Friday is on April 7 (Friday). If you take leaves on April 5 and 6 (Wednesday and Thursday), you get six days’ off, with the April 7-8 weekend included.

Buddha Purnima is on May 5 (Friday), the ideal long weekend with May 6 and 7, when you don’t have to take an extra leave.

Rath Yatra falls on June 20 (Tuesday). Those who have a holiday on this day can consider taking a leave the previous day (June 19, Monday) and make a long weekend with June 17, 18(Sunday, Sunday), 19 and 20.

In the same month, Bakri Eid is on June 29 (Thursday). A days’ leave on Friday can give you a four-day weekend from June 29 July 2.

The month of July unfortunately does not have any public holidays or festibals, thus giving little scope for long weekends.

Independence Day on August 15 falls on a Tuesday. A leave from work the previous day, Monday, can give you a long weekend of August 12 to August 15. Further, those who have a holiday on August 16 (Wednesday) for Parsi New Year get an extra day to plan their activities.

What's to see in Germany’s hub of banking and insurance? Click on the above link before you make your plans.

The next potential long weekend in August is for Onam on August 29 (Tuesday), followed by Raksha Bandhan the next day, on August 30 (Wednesday). If you take a leave on Monday, you get a long weekend of five days, with the previous weekend included, from August 26 to August 30.

Janmashthami is on September 7 (Thursday). ). A days’ leave on Friday can give you a four-day weekend from September 7 to September 10.

In the same month, Ganesh Chaturthi is on September 19 (Tuesday). A leave from work the previous day, Monday, can give you a long weekend of September 16 to September 19.

Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 falls on a Monday, the perfect time to plan a long weekend with the previous weekend of September 30 and October 1.

About three weeks later comes Dussehra on October 24, Tuesday. A leave from work the previous day, Monday, can give you a long weekend of October 21 to October 24.

There’s plenty to see and do in the City of Brotherly Love. Take cues from the suggested itinerary in the above link and make the most of Philadelphia.

Diwali is on November 12 (Sunday). The next day, November 13 (Monday) is Govardhan Puja. Those who have a holiday for this can make a four-day weekend from November 10 (Friday) to November 13 (Monday) by taking one days’ leave on November 10.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is on November 27 (Monday), giving you a long weekend with the previous weekend of November 25 and November 26.

Lucerne is a lakeside city that balances its medieval history with modern-day life effortlessly. Here is how you can make the most of the city in 36 hours.

Christmas on December 25 falls on a Monday in 2023, unlike 2022 when Christmas falls on a weekend. Again, the ideal time to plan a quick holiday season break with the previous weekend, from December 23 to December 25.

New Year’s Eve on December 31 falls on a Sunday. If you take leaves on December 29 (Friday) and January 1, 2024 (Monday), you get four days to usher in 2024.