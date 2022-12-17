Long Weekend Plans | 36 Hours in Kashmir, India 

Dal Lake, Srinagar, Kashmir. (Photo: Raisa Nastukova via Unsplash)

For its mesmerising beauty Kashmir is known as paradise on earth. Every year thousands of people across the world come to Kashmir in all seasons and enjoy the colourful combination of sceneries and the landscapes.

The Valley features in the travel wish-list of almost all travellers. For example, this year more than 25 lakh tourists have visited Kashmir, highest in the last 75 years.

Every changing season in the Valley has a different feel and visual appeal but winter wraps Kashmir with white blanket of snow, making it look more beautiful.

If you are planning to celebrate the new year in Kashmir, this article will make it easy for you to find the perfect destinations.

If you are in Kashmir and you have 36 hours here are 5 places you can visit and enjoy the breathtaking landscapes, snow locally known as ‘Sheen’ and enjoy other recreational activities in the Valley.

Preferably, you can take a flight from Delhi to Srinagar which takes only 1 hour 30 mins. While landing at Sheikh ul-Alam International Airport also known as Srinagar Airport you can take a cab and reach Dal Lake, only 17 kilometres away.

Srinagar

Amid minus-degree temperature during the day you can take a Shikara ride on the Dal Lake and enjoy hot Kashmiri Kehwa followed by Wazwan, street food or vegetarian dishes around Dal Gate.

During the day one can also stay in houseboats in Dal Lake and enjoy various dishes and recipes.

The frozen lake during the winter provides a unique experience to the tourists.

In a single day you may also visit places like Botanical Garden, Chashme Shahi Mughal garden, Shankaracharya, Pari Mahal. All these places are located around Dal Lake surrounded by Zabarwan hills.

Pari Mahal, Srinagar. (Photo: Yaser Nabi Mir via Unsplash)

Situated around the base of a hill overlooking Dal Lake, Kashmir’s biggest botanical gardens, the Jawaharlal Nehru Botanical garden is considered as the most romantic garden to visit in Srinagar city in all seasons including winter.

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, Shankaracharya temple is one the major religious attractions in Srinagar city. The temple is located on the top of the city and therefore you can also see a panoramic view of Srinagar City.

Similarly, you may also have a brief visit to the Pari Mahal which has the architecture during the Mughal era. The stone walls which surround the gardens on all sides are preserved in their nearly original state.

Pahalgam, Kashmir. (Photo: Momin via Unsplash)

In the late afternoon a tourist can go to Pahalgam, world's famous hill station and spend the night in an enchanting and alluring place. The hotels in Pahalgam are well-equipped and maintained therefore you should get your booking done well in advance.

Ahead of new year a tourist can enjoy free new year parties, musical shows and snow festivals during the night. You may also get to see the work of artists, potters, photographers, musicians who every year showcase their talents during the new year festival.

During the day you can spend some time in Pahalgam’s Aru and Betaab Valley and enjoy rafting, sledging and skiing.

Gulmarg

Gondola cable car ride to Mt Apharwat peak in Gulmarg. Winter is the best time for skiers to visit Gulmarg. (Photo: Ankit Girwal via Unsplash)

Gulmarg which is also known as Kashmir’s winter wonderland is 50 kilometres (2 hours) away from Srinagar.

While spending a whole day in Pahalgam one can take a cab in the evening and reach Gulmarg, one of the highest ski resorts in the world.

Staying in Gulmarg during the chilly night is an amazing experience. One can stay in numerous hotels and resorts in Gulmarg ranging from budget to luxury.

From the month of December to March Gulmarg remains covered with thick snow. The road from Srinagar to Gulmarg is surrounded by snow-clad mountains The road also has breathtaking meadows and forested slopes.

The landscape however changes from Tangmarg. The tourists can also go to Baba Reshi Shrine, situated near the Alpather Lake at 13 km from Gulmarg and belongs to saint Baba Payam-Din (R.A).

You can do a lot of activities in Gulmarg ranging from Gandola ride, skiing, sledding, snowmobile riding, zorbing and trekking to Alpather lake. Gondola here reaches around 13,000 feet, one of the highest in the world.

The tourists can also participate in different winter festivals and winter carnivals organised by the department of tourism Kashmir.

If you are looking to spend New Year's holiday and you also like skiing, winter is the best time to visit Gulmarg.

Drang

Drang frozen waterfall. (Photo: Imad via Unsplash)

During late afternoon one can also visit the nearby Drang. The famous Drang frozen waterfall next to Gulmarg is another major tourist attraction during the winter in the Valley. Drang, a small beautiful hamlet is located in the Tangmarg tehsil of Gulmarg. It is around 16 kilometres away from Gulmarg.

The drive towards Drang runs through frozen water bodies, deep pine forests with the old mud houses in the background.

Sonamarg

Sonamarg. (Photo: Praneet Kumar via Unsplash)

Depending on the time a tourist can also visit picturesque Sonamarg, 80 kilometres from Srinagar. Famous for its snow-laden fields, surrounded by Himalayan glaciers, Kolahoi and Machoi glaciers.

Apart from majestic glaciers and serene lakes a tourist can deeply enjoy adventure sports tourism. Sonamarg is also known as the best place for trekking and one can do trekking in different trekking routes — Gangabal, Vishansar, Gadsar, Satsar and Kishansar.