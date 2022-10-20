Liz Truss resigns as UK PM: After 'impressively bad' tenure, Britons demands general elections

Liz Truss has stated, ""I recognize, given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party."

Liz Truss on Thursday became the shortest serving Prime Minister in history after quitting five weeks into taking up the position. She will remain the Prime Minister for another week, but the announcement has Twitter not only commenting on how "impressively bad" her short tenure was, but also demanding a general election.

In a short statement, Liz Truss said she had come into the office at a time of great economic and international instability, adding: "I recognize, given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party."



I thought Liz Truss would have a solid 6 months before the entire government was in shambles. 5 weeks is pretty impressively bad.

— Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) October 19, 2022

Her resignation did not come as a surprise with social media users terming her short tenure as "pretty impressively bad". Here are a few reactions from Twitter.



Liz Truss has become the shortest serving prime minister in history, beating previous record holder George Canning who *died of tuberculosis* 119 days into the job

— James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 20, 2022

There has also been a growing call for a general election in the UK following Liz Truss's exit, with a number of Twitter users terming any other option "undemocratic".



Anything other than a #GeneralElection2022 is undemocratic. It’s not just Liz Truss’ breathtaking incompetence, it’s the chaos & division amongst the Tory MPs behind her and anyone else they pretend is a “unity” candidate to replace her. 3 Tory PMs & 4 chancellors in 1 year? No. — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) October 20, 2022





Liz Truss has resigned but will hang around for another week.

She is the shortest-serving Prime Minister in Uk history. She will get £115,000 annual allowance for the rest of her life. We need a general election now, not another Tory party leadership election. — Prem Sikka (@premnsikka) October 20, 2022



And it’s over, Liz Truss has gone. The Tories are an absolute shit show. Please just call for a general elections, we’ve had enough — Ststststststama (@ststama) October 20, 2022





Liz Truss has to be the most useless politician in british history. If they call for a general election now, the conservatives will be demolished for multiple elections to come.

— Scrubby Trader (@ScrubbyTrader) October 20, 2022

The next election in Britain is due by January 2025 at the latest, with the government able to decide if and when to trigger a contest prior to that.