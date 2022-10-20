English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Liz Truss resigns as UK PM: After 'impressively bad' tenure, Britons demands general elections

    The announcement of Liz Truss stepping down as UK PM has Twitter not only commenting on how "impressively bad" her short tenure was, but also demanding a general election.

    Ankita Sengupta
    October 20, 2022 / 07:02 PM IST
    Liz Truss has stated,

    Liz Truss has stated, ""I recognize, given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party."


    Liz Truss on Thursday became the shortest serving Prime Minister in history after quitting five weeks into taking up the position. She will remain the Prime Minister for another week, but the announcement has Twitter not only commenting on how "impressively bad" her short tenure was, but also demanding a general election.

    In a short statement, Liz Truss said she had come into the office at a time of great economic and international instability, adding: "I recognize, given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party."

    Her resignation did not come as a surprise with social media users terming her short tenure as "pretty impressively bad". Here are a few reactions from Twitter.



    Read more: Liz Truss resigns: Here's the full text of outgoing UK PM's speech

    There has also been a growing call for a general election in the UK following Liz Truss's exit, with a number of Twitter users terming any other option "undemocratic".




    The next election in Britain is due by January 2025 at the latest, with the government able to decide if and when to trigger a contest prior to that.

    Read more: In Liz Truss vs lettuce, the winner is…
    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #England #Liz Truss #London #Tory #UK PM
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 06:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.