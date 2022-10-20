English
    In Liz Truss vs lettuce, the winner is…

    “Breaking news: The lettuce has officially outlasted Liz Truss and won,” British tabloid Daily Star tweeted.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 20, 2022 / 06:45 PM IST
    Screengrab from video tweeted by @dailystar

    Britain Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation today after just 45 days in office – officially losing the race to a head of lettuce.

    Barely a week ago, British tabloid Daily Star had pitted Liz Truss in a race against a head of iceberg lettuce, asking readers if they thought the under-fire prime minister would lose her job before the vegetable decayed.

    The tabloid started a livestream with the lettuce placed next to a photograph of the embattled prime minister of the UK.

    As Truss announced her resignation today, the Daily Star tweeted about the vegetable’s victory in the race. “Breaking news: The lettuce has officially outlasted Liz Truss and won,” the publication tweeted.


    Industrialist Anand Mahindra tweeted the ‘final scores’ in the match of Liz Truss vs lettuce. “And the winner is: the Lettuce…” he wrote. Mahindra had tweeted about the lettuce livestream earlier as well.

    The strange turn of events amused many others as well. Take a look at some of the funniest reactions:


    More than a dozen MPs from Truss's Conservative party had publicly urged her to quit in the aftermath of the dramatic U-turns on her economic agenda in recent days.

    “I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party,” she said today as she addressed reporters outside the door of her Number 10 Downing Street office.

    The development comes a day after the outgoing PM lost her interior minister, Suella Braverman, who quit on Wednesday, and less than a week after Truss fired her finance minister.

    (With inputs from agencies)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Anand Mahindra #Liz Truss
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 06:42 pm
