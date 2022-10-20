English
    Liz Truss resigns: Here's the full text of outgoing UK PM's speech

    Moneycontrol News
    October 20, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST
    UK PM Liz Truss. (Image: AFP/File)

    Liz Truss said on Thursday (October 20) she was resigning as British prime minister just six weeks after she was appointed, following a controversial economic programme that sent shockwaves through financial markets last month and divided her Conservative Party.

    Speaking outside the door of her Number 10 Downing Street office, Truss accepted that she could not deliver the promises she made when she was running for Conservative leader, having lost the faith of her party.

    Below is the full text of her outgoing speech

    Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills.
    Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent.
    And our country had been held back for too long by low economic growth.
    I was elected by the Conservative Party with a mandate to change this.
    We delivered on energy bills and on cutting national insurance.
    And we set out a vision for a low tax, high growth economy – that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit.
    I recognise though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.
    I have therefore spoken to His Majesty The King to notify him that I am resigning as Leader of the Conservative Party.
    This morning I met the Chair of the 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady.
    We have agreed there will be a leadership election to be completed in the next week.
    This will ensure we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security.
    I will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been chosen.Thank you.
    Tags: #Liz Truss #PM #resignation #speech #statement #UK
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 06:46 pm
