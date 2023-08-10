English
    Internet star Lil Tay, 14, has died, says post on her Instagram – but father refuses to confirm news

    Social media star Lil Tay has died, says a message posted on her official Instagram page, even as her father and former manager both refused to confirm the news.

    August 10, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST
    Lil Tay

    Lil Tay -- real name Claire Hope -- rose to social media fame in 2018 (Image credit: @liltay/Instagram)

    Social media star Lil Tay has died, says a message posted on her official Instagram page. Lil Tay, whose real name is Claire Hope, was 14-years-old. While the statement on her Instagram said the rapper and internet personality had died ‘suddenly’ and unexpectedly, her father has refused to confirm her death, according to Insider.

    “It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing,” the Instagram message said. “This outcome was entirely unexpected and has left us all in shock.”


    The statement added that her brother, Jason Tian, had also died. “Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief,” the post said. “During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are still under investigation.”








    Lil Tay’s Instagram account has historically been managed by her brother, Jason Tian. In the past, the account has been used to make allegations against her father, Christopher Hope, who is estranged from her mother.

    Lil Tay’s father refused to confirm her death or comment on the Instagram announcement when contacted by Insider. Her former manager Harry Tsang similarly refuses to confirm her death.

    “Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family,” Tsang said in a statement to ET, adding: “This situation calls for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved.”

    Lil Tay found social media fame in 2018 with controversial videos that showed expensive cars and her lavish lifestyle. In one video, she was seen fanning a wad of cash, while another showed her pretending to use drugs.

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 08:56 am

