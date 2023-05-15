Travel packing list: 6 duty free favourite Irish whiskies for your introduction to this fine spirit

Irish whiskey’s key differentiator is that almost all Irish pot still whiskey is distilled thrice; by contrast most Scotch whiskey is distilled twice

‘When you drink Scotch, you picture being at home by the fire, with Irish whiskey you picture being in a bar with friends.’ Nothing illustrates the success of Irish whiskey better. It’s this image that has driven the rise of brands like Jameson.

Background:

The first mention of Irish whiskey was documented in 1405. Distilling was believed to have been introduced by the monks around 600 AD and the Bushmills Old distillery, (Not far from Belfast) is the oldest Whiskey distillery anywhere in the World.

Whiskey with an extra ‘e’

There’s more to Irish whiskey than the extra ‘e’. Irish whiskey’s key differentiator is that almost all Irish pot still whiskey is distilled thrice; by contrast most Scotch whiskey is distilled twice. Irish whiskey seldom uses Peat in the malting process. It lends Irish whiskey a smoother, less smoky taste that aficionados love or loathe. It’s one of the key reasons that are contributing to Irish whiskey’s grand 21st century revival at a time when most drinkers seem to be moving from white to brown spirits. Irish whiskey’s relatively smoother, softer and fruitier tones seem to be working with first-time whiskey drinkers and whiskey die-hards who are seeking a more refined experience.

The rise and rise of Irish whiskey

According to IMARC group, the Irish whiskey global market size hit US$ 4.7 billion in 2022 and is likely to soar to US$ 7.5 billion by 2028. Jameson’s is now the fourth largest whisky brand in the world behind Johnnie Walker, Jack Daniels and Jim Beam. Irish whiskey was the second fastest-growing spirit category in the US in 2021 after Tequila/mezcal. In India, like many other markets, Jameson is the face of Irish whiskey. The top three Irish brands – Jameson, Tullamore Dew and Bushmills collectively have more than 80 percent of the global market share of Irish Whiskey. But whether you’re at a duty free or travelling abroad, look for these Irish whiskies that are a great introduction to this fine spirit:

Jameson: In many ways, this hugely popular, easy to sip whiskey is a window of sorts into the fascinating world of Irish whiskey. This blended whiskey combines the best of pot still and fine grain whiskeys in a triple distillation process before aging it in oak casks for a minimum of four years. Many Jameson fans will recommend you try this with ginger ale.

Price: Rs 3,000

Bushmills 10 Year Old: If we had to pick our favourite Irish whiskey, it would be this 10-year old. Crafted in the world’s oldest whiskey distillery that’s located along Northern Ireland’s stunning Antrim Coast (also used extensively as a filming location for Game of Thrones) this whiskey is zesty and fresh on the nose. This single malt is triple distilled from 100% malted barley and matured for a minimum of 10 years in sherry and bourbon-seasoned casks which lends it its honey, vanilla and milk chocolate aroma.

Price: Rs 7,600

Connemara Cask Strength Peated Single Malt Irish Whiskey: Slightly smoky, the Connemara Single Malt busts the usual perception that Irish whiskeys should be crafted entirely from unpeated malt. It makes it one of the most unique Irish malts with a smoky peatiness balanced by heather florals with hints of honey and oak.

Price: Rs 4,500

Red Breast 12: One of our favourites along with the Bushmills 10 year old. This 12-YO is matured in a combination of bourbon and sherry casks. This is a fine whiskey that you’re likely to sip in your den rather than a crowded bar. Many Irish whiskey aficionados like to describe this as a complex whiskey with notes of toasted wood and fruit.

Price: Rs 5,900

Tullamore Dew: The second widest selling Irish whiskey worldwide, this value for money whiskey combines three spirits for the perfect balance. Grain whiskey lends it sweet flavours, Malt whiskey gives fruit flavours and pot still whiskey gives spice flavours. This complex, yet approachable whiskey is triple cask-matured for depth and balance.

Price: Rs 2,500

Kilbeggan: It’s the oldest licensed distillery of it’s kind in Ireland and dates back to 1757. While most Irish whiskies are triple distilled, this one’s a double distilled whiskey that manages to stay complex and approachable. It’s a great introduction to Irish whiskey; it’s easy to drink neat or with a mixer.

Price: Rs 4,000