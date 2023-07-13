8 Indian whiskies for your home bar: Kamet, Rampur Select, Amrut Fusion and others top our wishlist

Best Indian whisky: Godawan was first unveiled by Diageo in Jaipur in 2022

A 2023 report from the Scotch Whisky Association confirmed what most us already know. India is now the world’s largest global market in the world. India consumed 219 million bottles in 2022 alone, a huge jump from the 2021 figure of 136 million bottles. Even as Scotch whisky exports to India soared by 200 percent over the past decade alone, it still represents only 2 percent of all the whisky sold in India.

There’s another subplot that has been developing over the past few years; India is now (according to data from Volza) the second largest whisky exporter in the world; second only to the United Kingdom. A new wave of Indian single malts is the toast of bars across the world and winning global accolades. India’s whisky snobs have also made room in their home bars for fine Indian whiskies.

Here are 8 Indian whiskies you must try:

Godawan

This fine whisky label was first unveiled by Diageo in Jaipur in 2022. It’s named after the Godawan or the Great Indian bustard, an endangered bird that now survives in Rajasthan. Godawan whisky is a tribute to Rajasthan and uses the state’s legendary six row barley and Indian botanicals. It comes in two expressions -Rich and Rounded or Fruit and Spice with a crisp, dry finish.

Price: Rs 2,800

Rampur Select

Rampur Select is one of India’s truly global whiskies with a footprint that spans over 30 countries. It’s distilled in traditional copper pot stills in the oldest distillery in India that dates back to 1943. Select has won multiple global awards including a double gold medal at San Francisco’s Wine and Spirits competition. This exquisite whisky bears fruity and spicy notes with a hint of caramel and vanilla.

Price: Rs 9,200

Amrut Fusion Single Malt whisky

This is one of the first Indian whisky brands that made a global impact. Amrut Fusion was recognised as Grand Master of World Whisky at the Spirits Business Awards in London as far back as 2011. It was also named the best whisky for a Rob Roy in the Ultimate Cocktail Challenge in 2011. True to its name, this single malt fuses barley from India with peated barley from Scotland.

Price: Rs 5,200

Paul John Peated Select Cask

Distilled at Paul John’s distillery in Goa, this is one of India’s best peaty whiskies. It earned Paul John a Gold in the Single Malts category at the Wizards of Whisky Awards in 2015. It brings together an unexpected array of flavours. The crisp Muscovado and Demerara sugars create layered nuances, the smokiness of the Single Malt sets in, creating a perfect balance.

Price: Rs 6,500

Indri Trini

It’s been barely two years since this whisky debuted and it’s already making waves across the world. The distillery is located in Indri in Haryana – hence the name, It won a silver at the International Wine and Spirits competition in 2022. The whisky derives its rich flavours from maturation in three different wood casks – ex-bourbon, ex-French wine and ex-Sherry casks. The whisky is crafted with six-row Indian barley grown in South Haryana and Rajasthan.

Price: Rs 3,100

Kamet

It takes its name from Mt. Kamet, the third highest peak in the Indian Himalayas. This single malt is a result of double distillation using copper stills. Kamet is distilled using six-row barley grown in the foothills of the Himalayas. It is aged in a combination Ex-Bourbon American oak, Ex-Wine French Oak, and Ex-Sherry Casks. Expect notes of caramel, raisins and dark chocolate with a nutty finish.

Price: Rs 2,800

Woodburns

This proudly Indian whisky is produced at Fullarton Distilleries’ scenic 11-acre facility in Candepar, Goa. It’s crafted with 100% Indian ingredients minus Scotch or foreign malts. This contemporary Indian whisky has already won awards in three different continents. Expect a full-bodied experience with a bold, smoky front balanced by a well-rounded peated malt finish. It makes a great ingredient for classic whisky cocktails like an Old Fashioned.

Price: Rs 3,000

Downing Street

NeuWorld Spirits is one of the newest kids on the block that aims to carve a niche in India’s booming whisky market. Downing Street is one of the brand’s two labels and is aged for over 5 years in wooden casks that lend a rich, dark hue. This smooth, yet full bodied whisky features a blend of Scotch whisky and Indian grain spirits. Tasting notes include spicy liquorice complemented by a hint of honey.

Price: Rs 930