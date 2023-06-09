Home bar ideas: The best Scottish single malts under Rs 5,000

Mention Single malt and you’re likely to conjure images of an elderly gentlemen sipping a fine whisky in his den. Not in 2023. Single malts are not just the choice of whisky snobs but also younger audiences who are enjoying a good single malt with ice or in an artisanal cocktail.

Single malts don’t refer to whiskies from a single production batch but a single distillery and the age on the bottle (say 12-Year-old) refers to the youngest whisky in the bottle. Yes, there could be older whiskies in that mix. Quite a few fine Scottish single malts are available in India for under Rs 5,000. All these whiskies will make fine additions to your home bar:

Bowmore 12 | Price: Rs 3,900

Islay might be the smallest of the five whisky producing regions and localities in Scotland (whose identity is protected by law) but it’s home to some exceptional distilleries. Bowmore that commenced operations in 1779 is Islay’s oldest distillery. It has its own proprietary malt barns, hand-turning fine barley and also allowing for perfectly timed fermentation periods. The Bowmore 12 YO is a complex & balanced whisky; it has puffs of peat smoke and pools of honey, sharpened by lemon zest. Subtle lemon and sweet heather honey complement Bowmore’s trademark peat smoke, leading to a delicious, long and mellow finish.

X by Glenmorangie | Price: Rs 5,000

Crafted with top bartenders, X by Glenmorangie’s sweeter, richer taste is perfect for tall, simple serves. Glenmorangie likes to call it a ‘single malt that’s made to mix’. A new expression that promises to refresh the way single malt whisky is enjoyed. This luscious whisky packs a wide array of flavours, from pear, vanilla and honeysuckle to orange sherbet and chocolate fudge. Expertly created from a combination of whisky aged in bourbon casks, and some finished in new char oak casks

Monkey Shoulder | Price: Rs 4,200

Another unconventional, free-spirited Scotch whisky that’s riding the cocktail wave. Never one to stay quiet at a party, the smooth, malty and fruity character of Monkey Shoulder was originally created to make perfect whisky cocktails. It’s positioned as a fun-loving Scotch, mixologists love the versatility of this whisky. Its richness and vibrancy combined with fruity aromas and mellow vanilla notes, makes it the perfect whisky – no matter how you like to have your whisky.

The Glenlivet 12-Year-Old | Price: Rs 4,000

They call it ‘The Single Malt that started it all’. The Glenlivet dates back to the early 1820s, a time when the whisky trade was controlled by bootleggers who were not inclined to pay taxes. There was one distiller – George Smith, who sensed a huge opportunity to go legit and in 1824 became the first licensed distillery in Glenlivet. The 12YO is one of the brand’s best value whiskies; it’s smooth, easy to drink, making it perfect for single malt newbies.

Glenfiddich 12-Year-Old | Price: Rs 5,000

Founder William Grant set out to create what he called ‘the best dram in the valley; in 1887. The brand takes its name from Gaelic for ‘Valley of the deer’ that plays out in Glenfiddich’s stag logo. It’s among the most popular single malts in the Glenfiddich line with its instantly recognisable triangular bottle. This delicately balanced whisky boasts of a smooth and mellow finish.

The Ardmore Legacy | Price: Rs 3,500

It celebrates the distillery’s unique location on the fringes of the Highlands. Like most other Ardmore whiskies, Legacy captures the essence of the spirit’s Highland home. If peated malts are your scene, this is a whisky that should be in your bar. The nose has subtle hints of peated smoke. The palate features a creamy vanilla spice that gives way to more overt smoky charcoal notes once you add a few drops of water.

Singleton of Dufftown 12 Year Old | Price: Rs 4,000

Speyside is one of Scotland’s five whisky regions and home to more than half of Scotland’s malt whisky distilleries. . The Spey and other local rivers combine with the relatively warmer climate to produce whiskies that are typically lighter and sweeter than other Scotch single malts. These malts are renowned for their refined smokiness and often a fruitiness. Singleton is distilled in Dufftown in the heart of Speyide. This 12YO is approachable and easy to drink with an aroma of toasted nuts with rich fruits.