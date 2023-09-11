Best Bourbons for your home bar: Say cheers to Jim Beam, Jefferson's Reserve, Wild Turkey and more

Best Bourbon in India: The tasting notes of Jefferson’s Reserve include toasted vanilla, caramel and honeyed fruit

In the 2010s they called it the ‘Mad Men effect’. The rise of a global cocktail culture that contributed to the soaring sales figures of Bourbon whisky. America’s most popular whiskey owes its name to the French Bourbon dynasty. There’s also a theory that the spirit takes its name from Bourbon Street in New Orleans where Kentucky whiskey was sold as a cheaper alternative to French cognac. In 1964 the US Congress proclaimed that Bourbon is America’s ‘Native spirit’ and also laid down clear stipulations.

It has to be distilled in the USA and Bourbon or American whiskey needs to be made from a grain mixture which is at least 51 percent corn (rye and barley are the other grains that are part of the mix). This distilled spirit should not be more than 80 percent alcohol (180 proof) and no more than 62.5 percent when put in casks. It should not contain any artificial additives; nothing other than water can be added. The fermentation process blends this mixture with a mash from an older batch - a process that’s come to be known as sour mash. The fermented mash is distilled into a spirit which is usually clear. This spirit from the cask is diluted with water before it is bottled.

Jack Daniels or simply JD may be the most popular American whiskey brand but it’s technically not a Bourbon. It’s a Tennessee whiskey that’s distinguished by an additional filtration process through charcoal that’s known as the Lincoln Country Process. This filtering is done before the aging and lends Tennessee whisky it’s smoothness and taste that sets it apart from a Bourbon.

These are among the best Bourbons you can buy in India right now:

Best Bourbons in India: Makers Mark (Price: Rs 4,600 )

Maker’s Mark: You can’t miss the red wax seal. Each and every bottle of Maker's is still hand-dipped in the signature red wax at the distillery in Loretto, Kentucky. Bill Samuels, Sr. the mastermind behind this brand set out to create a whisky that he would enjoy drinking. Never bitter or sharp, Maker's Mark is made with soft red winter wheat, instead of the usual rye, for a one-of-a-kind, full-flavored bourbon that's easy to drink. Every barrel is rotated by hand and the bourbon is aged to taste and not time.

Best Bourbons in India: Elijah Craig Small Batch (Price: Rs 8,950)

Elijah Craig Small Batch: In 1789, Elijah Craig became the first distiller to age his whiskey in new charred oak barrels. A favourite of connoisseurs and Bourbon newbies alike, this award-winning whiskey (voted best small batch whiskey in 2018 at the World Spirits competition in San Francisco) has recently made its India debut. This signature small batch whiskey owes its distinctive warm spice & subtle smoke flavour to Level 3 charred oak barrels.

Best Bourbons in India: Jim Beam Black (Price: Rs 3,500 )

Jim Beam Black: Jim Beam re-launched Black - one of the world’s most loved Bourbons - in a brand-new avatar. The 86-proof bourbon whisky spends years longer in American White Oak barrels than the original Jim Beam, offering the spirit its full-bodied flavour with notes of warm oak and smooth caramel. This Bourbon has won several accolades including ‘Best Bourbon Trophy’ at the International Wine and Spirits Competition in 2016. The full-bodied bourbon is extra-aged and more premium with an enhanced level of elegance and refinement that’s meant to be sipped and savoured.

Best Bourbons in India: Woodford Reserve Kentucky straight Bourbon whiskey (Price: Rs 6,000 )

Woodford Reserve Kentucky straight Bourbon whiskey: The Woodford Reserve Distillery in Kentucky is a National Historical Landmark that dates back to 1812. This ‘wheaty’ whiskey also includes malted barley, corn and rye. There’s a hint of apple pie in the fruity flavours while a sweet cinnamon dominates the spicy tones in this fruity floral whiskey. The palate offers notes of sweet-and-sour apple sauce, toasted coconut, earthy mint, cocoa nibs and green apple peel that linger in the finish.

Jefferson’s Reserve: It is the brainchild of Trey Zoeller and his father Chet, a famous bourbon historian. Reserve is their most popular and robust bourbon whisky that is also an example of the artistry of blending with an incredible nuance and complexity of flavours. Tasting notes include toasted vanilla, caramel and honeyed fruit. The family whiskey traditions go back to Trey’s 8th generation grandmother.

Best Bourbons in India: Wild Turkey Bourbon (Price: Rs 2,550)

Wild Turkey Bourbon: Jimmy Russell has been the face of Wild Turkey even before Hollywood star Mathew McConaughey was named Creative Director for the brand in 2016. Originally crafted as Wild Turkey 81, Wild Turkey Bourbon is aged in American White Oak barrels. It features notes of sweet vanilla, pear and hints of spice. This bourbon finishes with a rich flavour that can be enjoyed straight or in Bourbon cocktails.

