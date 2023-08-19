Crime fiction writer Vish Dhamija: The competition is for people’s time and attention

Vish Dhamija's new crime thriller, Déjà Karma (Pan Macmillan India), released in India on August 14, 2023.

British-Indian crime fiction writer Vish Dhamija was in India over the Independence Day weekend, to launch his latest book - Déjà Karma. Dhamija has previously written 11 books, including Unlawful Justice, Bhendi Bazaar, The Mogul, The Heist Artist, Doosra, and Cold Justice. In an email interview, Dhamija spoke about the rise of crime fiction, his approach to the genre, and whether readership is shrinking in the age of OTT and social media. Edited excerpts:

What is your latest book, Déjà Karma, about?

It’s literary crime-fiction, if you ask me. Of course, it’s a legal-psychological thriller, but it is also a story of a man who is traumatized by his own past, who sees everything in society through a lens… where every truth is just another lie, where past and present are not compatible... it is very different from all the other books I’ve written yet.

You’ve been writing crime fiction since 2010 - tell us about your approach to it.

I am not a method writer. I usually have an overarching idea before I start writing a story. I work out the beginning (what is the crime) and the end (how it will be solved) before anything else. My next focus usually is on lead characters because they determine the voice and tone of the story. With these two firmed up, the rest is more of free form writing for me. I build subplots and red herrings and other characters as I go along.

Has the growing popularity of crime and true crime series affected your approach in any way?

Crime fiction and true crime is the second largest selling genre around the world after romance. We are seeing the trend in India too, now with more and more writers experimenting in this genre, which is good news because that will increase the shelf space crime fiction gets in bookstores. However, my approach to crime fiction writing hasn’t changed.

Abundantia Entertainment acquired the rights to your Rita Ferreira series (Bhendi Bazaar, Doosra & Lipstick) in 2019. Could you share an update on when we can expect the series, who the actors are, and whether you’ve been involved in adapting the books to the series?

Mum’s the word, as they say. All I can say is that the first season should be out next year.

Do you think reading for pleasure is on the wane? You’re not just competing with other authors/genres but also OTT and outdoor activities (post-pandemic) for the readers’ time…

Yes, the competition is for people’s time and attention so even social media and video games are contestants in the same space. In some cultures, it is thriving, but yes, it is vital that we encourage young people to read books from an early age, to make them understand how reading benefits them. Having said that, I have friends who’ve never read any of my books…

What brings you to India?

I’m here for the launch of Déjà Karma and to see my family. I love India—the food, the sights, the people, just about everything.

Your favourite crime author? And why?

It is very difficult to pick one out of so many, but I’d say Michael Connelly is my current favourite crime writer. He is a crime-writing genius. The way he builds the characters, the story, the thrill, the suspense, it is a masterclass in crime writing itself.

What are you reading right now?

Jonathan Kellerman’s Museum of Desire

What kind of research do you end up doing for your books; please give us an example from your latest.

Déjà Karma made me research very hard. I sat with a therapist for hours to understand the working of a human mind, and its complications. And how much could I stretch my imagination so that it could still be realistic, and not become unbelievable. The psychological dysfunction I have explored in the book is based on cases, so it’s not theoretical. Also, I had to research a lot of legal jargon as it is a courtroom drama.

What advice would you give to someone who’s just starting out in crime-fiction writing?

Read—there is no alternative. You have to know what’s out there in the market, what the audience wants. Then think of how you can be different, and still appeal to the readers.

Research—even if you’re writing fantasy, do your research. I know it is fiction, and not real, but it should be realistic and believable.

Write—most people I meet say they “want to write”. Start writing.

Edit—The first draft is just that: a draft. Edit it yourself, get it edited. Before sending it to a literary agent or publisher, polish it the best you can.

And do not get disheartened by rejections; it's par for the course.