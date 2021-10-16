Stock your home bar this festive season with these new spirits

(Representative image) Beam Suntory might launch a new gin in November. It is also preparing to introduce Sipsmith in India.

Clearly, there’s no escaping gin. The next couple of months could see still more brands/variants hit the shelves.

First up is The City of Pink, India’s first, well, pink gin from the alcobev collective Spaceman Spirits Lab that debuted with Samsara gin in 2020. The pink gin, which was launched this month in Goa, is an experimental release, says Aditya Agarwal, co-founder and CEO of the Goa-based company. Agarwal says that the gin is distilled with 11 botanicals, including rose petals, strawberries, hibiscus, and, of course, juniper, and “infused with fresh floral extracts and summer berries”.

We haven’t got our hands on it yet but, according to Spaceman Spirits Lab, one can expect, apart from the light sweetness of strawberries, notes of rose and hibiscus and a bite of juniper, a citrusy-sweet finish.

The City of Pink, will retail for Rs 1,850 in Goa and Rs 3,200-3,500 in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Rajasthan.

November might also see the launch of a new gin from Beam Suntory. According to the buzz, the premium spirits giant, whose portfolio includes icons such as Laphroaig, Ardmore, and Yamazaki, is preparing to introduce Sipsmith in India.

Beam Suntory, which launched Roku gin in 2019 in India, acquired a sizeable stake in the London-based craft gin producer about five years ago. The classic London Dry-style gin has several interesting expressions such as zesty orange and lemon drizzle gins as well as the limited edition Sipspresso Coffee Gin.

Another limited edition coffee-infused gin that’s coming right at you is the Greater Than No Sleep from Nao Spirits. The gin, which has been created in collaboration with ready-to-brew coffee brand Sleepy Owl, is a tribute to Greater Than’s master distiller Jay Dhawan. Dhawan, 27, passed away in Goa earlier this year.

Pink and coffee-infused gins might sound interesting, but if you prefer some heavy-duty stuff, allow us to point you towards Amrut Distilleries’ Neidhal peated whisky, which will be sold under the Single Malts of India umbrella and marks the company’s foray into independent bottling.

‘Neidhal’ might sound Scottish Gaelic, but it’s actually a term derived from Sangam literature, the earliest writings in the Tamil language. According to Amrut, ancient Tamil texts classified landscapes into five different categories depending on their geographical location, and Neidhal denoted the coastal regions.

“Some time back, we encountered this wonderful whisky in a distillery on India’s south-eastern coast. It had all the makings of a classic, so we carried it over to Bangalore and matured it in bourbon casks,” says Ashok Chokalingam, head distiller at Amrut.

About 1,200 bottles of the limited edition Neidhal will be available in Bangalore and the the whisky is priced at Rs 5,996.

Whisky consultant Krishna Nukala, who has tasted the dram, describes Neidhal as a “first-rate peaty malt”. “The peat is subtle, not like an Islay whisky. I discerned notes of tropical fruit, especially mango, and lovely vanilla with waves of peaty notes. Overall, the whisky gives you great bang for your buck,” says Nukala.

Rounding up the new spirit launches is the, the brand’s third flavoured whiskey launch in India after Tennessee Honey and Tennessee Fire. “Tennessee Apple is a blend of crisp, green apples enhanced by the sweet bold notes of Jack,” says Chris Fletcher, master distiller at Jack Daniel’s. Tennessee Apple is now available in Mumbai, Goa, Pune and Gurugram, and prices start at Rs 2,300.