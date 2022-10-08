Contemporary gifting ideas for Diwali: From minimalist lanterns to a small-batch gin

Candle holders by Logam (left); and Indian sweets by Khoya.

Add a touch of oomph to your festive gifts with this curated selection—from gourmet delicacies to statement home accessories and mindful personal care.

HOME DECOR

Handwoven coasters from Veaves

With its roots in the culture and heritage of Banaras, Veaves was founded with the intention of building a community of craft-lovers and local weavers, and grow their craftsmanship for contemporary consumers.

Veaves' products are designed keeping in mind modern aesthetics, and include home décor items such as cushion covers, dining sets, tissue boxes, table runners, as well as women’s apparels and stoles.

Coasters by Veaves. Price: Rs4,699.

The brand also practices sustainability in its production and packaging by leaning towards natural fabrics, reusing water for dying, employing a workforce of 60 percent women, using biodegradable packaging and more.

A set of six of their handmade coasters, made with recycled fabrics in earthy tones and elegant designs, makes for a mindfully luxurious festive gift.

Prices start from INR 4,000

Handcrafted metal accessories from Logam

Simplicity and detailing are the cornerstones of every product at Logam, which translates to ‘metal’ in Malay. Their collections include stunning pieces of handcrafted metal artefacts such as table lights, serveware and bar accessories, candle holders, decorative trays, wall décor and more.

Their festive-special range details aesthetic textures, immaculate craftsmanship and elegant detailing. It includes gold-toned platters in aluminium, mother of pearl and mango wood; exquisite candle holders in metal and wood with a gold finish; eye-catching serving bowls in black and gold; a line of iron planters in shiny gold or antique brass; and a host of other regal objects that are sure to elicit awe from the receiver.

Price starts from INR 2,000

Minimalist mirrors from Sage Living

Since its inception in 2018, Sage Living has become known for its minimal, timeless aesthetics and universal design appeal. The brand specializes in luxury home accessories including furniture, lighting and home décor. However, the one product that truly encapsulates their design ethos and makes them stand out is their vast collection of mirrors.

The range features sleek metal frames, subtle finishes and minimalist details for modern and everyday living. The Forma and Echelle mirrors in brass-clad, gold-hued rims are particularly glamourous, with clean lines and fine detailing, and make for statement gift pieces.

Price starts from INR 26,970

Forma and Echelle mirrors

Geometric lanterns from Orange Tree

A stylish attempt at adding glam and cheer to our homes, the Cahya collection by Orange Tree was conceptualised with the festive season in mind. The lanterns and lighting fixtures in this collection are an ode to minimalism and the elegance of clean lines.

Crafted with brass and antique glass, the lanterns are great for creating aesthetic corners around the house as well as the outdoors. Whether as standalone pieces, mixed and matched in pairs or grouped together, these geometric lanterns are a spectacular addition to any festive décor.

Price ranges from INR 2,339-6,119

Brass and antique glass lanterns by Orange Tree

FOOD & BEVERAGES

Handcrafted mithais from Khoya

A box of mithais is traditional, but you can make yours a bit more thoughtful with hampers from Khoya.

One of India’s first luxury mithai brands, Khoya’s traditional Indian sweets are handcrafted using natural ingredients; they are also visually sophisticated and beautifully packaged.

Their festive gift packs this season include a mix of sweet, savoury and crunchy delicacies in jars, boxes and pouches, paired with a selection of artisanal teas, slow perfume candles and mouth fresheners—all available in hamper sizes and packaging of your choice.

Price starts from INR 2,500

A hamper by Khoya

Small-batch Goan gin from Tamras

Whether you’re a proponent of the clear alcohol yourself or wish to gift a bottle to someone who is, choosing a homegrown gin could go a long way in scoring brownie points this festive season.

Slow-distilled in a handmade Mueller Copper still and handcrafted with 16 botanicals from India and around the world, Tamras is one such small-batch Goan gin that makes for a lovely gifting option. The beautifully-balanced and smooth Indian dry gin exhibits the sweet, zingy notes of citrus, with herbal notes from Nilgiri tea and Cubeb peppers on the palate. On the nose, the fresh citrusy notes of this high-quality neutral grain spirit intermingle with spicy layers of juniper, coriander and cardamom.

Priced at INR 1,950 in Goa and INR 3,200 in Mumbai for a 700 ml bottle.

Celebration paans from The Betel Leaf Co

An FSSAI-certified D2C paan brand, The Betel Leaf Co offers 45 flavours of tobacco-free paan, such as traditional Magai Meetha and Saada as well as newer combinations like Tiramisu, coffee, blueberry, dry fruits and chocolate-dipped paan.

The paans are high quality, made in sanitized conditions, and delivered right to your doorstep. Besides paans, Betel Leaf also has a range of paan-infused chocolates and teas, all of which are included in their festive Celebration Hampers along with a diffuser bottle.

Priced at INR 1,299

Artisanal hampers from Andaz

Andaz in Delhi’s Aerocity is a concept luxury property by Hyatt. Its curated, locally-sourced hampers start from INR 800 for a box of assorted pralines and go up to INR 8,500 for the Andaz Artisanal Hamper. You can customize the hamper with a mix of healthier and delicious choices, such as Kumaoni wild flower honey, oats and seeds crackers, handmade chocolate slab, hand-rolled pralines, Nourish Organics cookies and choco-nut bars, along with a decorative toran, a fragrant candle and a mithai box in a beautiful reusable gift box.

Price ranges from INR 800-8,500

Festive hamper by Andaz

Wellness beverages from Shistaka

A gift for the health and wellness conscious, Shistaka offers eight tea blends for overall wellbeing as well as for specific health issues such as PCOS, high blood pressure, anxiety and stress, etc.

The 100% certified organic wellness brand combines modern science with Ayurveda to encourage a mindful approach to the way tea is consumed. Their products are free from artificial flavours, salt and sweeteners - and work well as spice mixes or seasoning too.

Their festive gift hampers include assorted packs of eight teas, a signature gift box of teas with chocolates and dry fruits, and a kettle and two cups.

Price ranges from INR 400-2,500

PERSONAL CARE

Glow kit from Nourish Mantra

Everybody needs a little boost of glow during the festivals.

The Glow Kit from consciously crafted skincare brand Nourish Mantra contains a Vedic Elixir 8-in-1 Rejuvenating Facial Oil, with hemp seeds infused in eight luxurious oils. This 100% natural elixir banks on antioxidants and vitamins to help nourish, hydrate and deliver radiance to the skin, while protecting it from pollutants. The Tru Glow Face Mask in the kit has sandalwood and turmeric extracts, to help reduce redness, inflammation and irritation. The Kashmiri Lavender Facial Mist completes the kit with an all-natural Ayurvedic mist with the calming properties of lavender.

Priced at INR 3,370

Vegan skincare for men from Environmanly

Skincare is not just a woman’s domain and gifts for skin and hair care regimes are equally appreciated by men.

A sustainable personal care brand for men, Environmanly offers natural, vegan and toxin-free products in recyclable, primary packaging made of pre-used recycled tubes and glass jars.

Their aim is to reduce clutter, time and money by combining several different products and uses in one. The range includes a hair and beard wash + conditioner that reduces hair loss and controls fizz; a multi-utility balm that can be used on hair, beard, skin, lips and even tattoos; a skin cleansing and detoxifying face and body cream; an intimate serum and more.

Price ranges from INR 899-1,200

Gender-neutral skincare from Raw Beauty Wellness

Founded with the intention to encourage mindful consumption of beauty and wellness products and reduce the effects that they have on the environment, Raw Beauty preaches honesty, minimalism and slow-living through its extensive range of skin and haircare formulations.

The brand has also expanded its vegan range to six products across the face, body and hair categories. The range is cruelty-free, paraben-free, beginner-friendly and completely gender-neutral. It includes an antioxidant serum, a leave-on hair serum, a lip oil, a prebiotic gel deodorant, an exfoliating serum and an eye serum.

Prices start from INR 400